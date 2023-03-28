Senate Bill 561 Printer's Number 559

There were 2,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,327 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 559
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
561
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, BROOKS, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK,
HUTCHINSON, REGAN, J. WARD, STEFANO, COSTA AND BAKER,
MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in inspection of vehicles, further providing for
requirement for periodic inspection of vehicles.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4702(g) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding paragraphs and the
section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 4702. Requirement for periodic inspection of vehicles.
* * *
(g) Exceptions.--The following are exceptions to subsection
(f):
* * *
(5) Emission inspection criteria for newest model year
vehicles.--A subject vehicle shall be exempt from the
requirements for emission inspection for five years after the
vehicle is manufactured. A one-time certificate of exemption
shall be affixed to the subject vehicle for the entire
