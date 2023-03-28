Senate Bill 561 Printer's Number 559

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 559

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

561

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, BROOKS, VOGEL, BARTOLOTTA, PENNYCUICK,

HUTCHINSON, REGAN, J. WARD, STEFANO, COSTA AND BAKER,

MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO TRANSPORTATION, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in inspection of vehicles, further providing for

requirement for periodic inspection of vehicles.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4702(g) of Title 75 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding paragraphs and the

section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 4702. Requirement for periodic inspection of vehicles.

* * *

(g) Exceptions.--The following are exceptions to subsection

(f):

* * *

(5) Emission inspection criteria for newest model year

vehicles.--A subject vehicle shall be exempt from the

requirements for emission inspection for five years after the

vehicle is manufactured. A one-time certificate of exemption

shall be affixed to the subject vehicle for the entire

