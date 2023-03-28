Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,327 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 562 Printer's Number 570

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - Federal decennial census.

(ii) A county of the third class with a population

between 325,000 and 326,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(iii) A county of the third class with a population

between 354,000 and 355,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(iv) A county of the fourth class with a population

between 133,000 and 134,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(v) A county of the fifth class with a population

between 122,000 and 123,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(vi) A county of the fifth class with a population

between 114,000 and 115,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(vii) A county of the fifth class with a population

between 110,000 and 111,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(2) The revised State implementation plan shall be

completed and submitted to the United States Environmental

Protection Agency no later than January 1, 2024, and shall

convincingly demonstrate that the counties listed under

paragraph (1) can maintain the relevant standards without

benefit of the emissions reductions attributable to the

vehicle emission inspection and maintenance program.

( 3) The Department of Environmental Protection shall

comply with Federal law during the process of the revision,

including by ensuring that the revision will not interfere

with attainment requirements or reasonable further progress

20230SB0562PN0570 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 562 Printer's Number 570

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more