Senate Bill 562 Printer's Number 570

There were 2,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,327 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - Federal decennial census.
(ii) A county of the third class with a population
between 325,000 and 326,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(iii) A county of the third class with a population
between 354,000 and 355,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(iv) A county of the fourth class with a population
between 133,000 and 134,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(v) A county of the fifth class with a population
between 122,000 and 123,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(vi) A county of the fifth class with a population
between 114,000 and 115,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(vii) A county of the fifth class with a population
between 110,000 and 111,000 based on the most recent
Federal decennial census.
(2) The revised State implementation plan shall be
completed and submitted to the United States Environmental
Protection Agency no later than January 1, 2024, and shall
convincingly demonstrate that the counties listed under
paragraph (1) can maintain the relevant standards without
benefit of the emissions reductions attributable to the
vehicle emission inspection and maintenance program.
( 3) The Department of Environmental Protection shall
comply with Federal law during the process of the revision,
including by ensuring that the revision will not interfere
with attainment requirements or reasonable further progress
20230SB0562PN0570 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30