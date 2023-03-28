Senate Bill 562 Printer's Number 570

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - Federal decennial census.

(ii) A county of the third class with a population

between 325,000 and 326,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(iii) A county of the third class with a population

between 354,000 and 355,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(iv) A county of the fourth class with a population

between 133,000 and 134,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(v) A county of the fifth class with a population

between 122,000 and 123,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(vi) A county of the fifth class with a population

between 114,000 and 115,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(vii) A county of the fifth class with a population

between 110,000 and 111,000 based on the most recent

Federal decennial census.

(2) The revised State implementation plan shall be

completed and submitted to the United States Environmental

Protection Agency no later than January 1, 2024, and shall

convincingly demonstrate that the counties listed under

paragraph (1) can maintain the relevant standards without

benefit of the emissions reductions attributable to the

vehicle emission inspection and maintenance program.

( 3) The Department of Environmental Protection shall

comply with Federal law during the process of the revision,

including by ensuring that the revision will not interfere

with attainment requirements or reasonable further progress

20230SB0562PN0570 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30