Senate Bill 565 Printer's Number 573

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - (5) An accredited private or independent college or
university.
(6) A private licensed school as defined in the act of
December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174), known as the Private
Licensed Schools Act.
"Necessary student data." Student data required by Federal
or State law to conduct the regular activities of an educational
entity.
"Personally identifiable student data." Student data that,
by itself or in connection with other information, would enable
a specific student or other individual to be reasonably
identified.
"Public school." A school operated by a school district of
any class, intermediate unit, charter school, cyber charter
school or an area career and technical school.
"State-owned institution." An institution which is part of
the State System of Higher Education under Article XX-A of the
Public School Code of 1949 and all branches and campuses of a
State-owned institution.
"State-related institution." The Pennsylvania State
University, including the Pennsylvania College of Technology,
the University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln
University and their branch campuses.
"Student." An individual who attends a public school or
institution of higher education, whether enrolled on a full-
time, part-time, credit or noncredit basis.
"Student data." Information regarding a student that is
descriptive of the student and collected and maintained at the
individual student level, regardless of physical, electronic or
other media or format, including, but not limited to, any of the
