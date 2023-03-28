Senate Bill 565 Printer's Number 573

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - (5) An accredited private or independent college or

university.

(6) A private licensed school as defined in the act of

December 15, 1986 (P.L.1585, No.174), known as the Private

Licensed Schools Act.

"Necessary student data." Student data required by Federal

or State law to conduct the regular activities of an educational

entity.

"Personally identifiable student data." Student data that,

by itself or in connection with other information, would enable

a specific student or other individual to be reasonably

identified.

"Public school." A school operated by a school district of

any class, intermediate unit, charter school, cyber charter

school or an area career and technical school.

"State-owned institution." An institution which is part of

the State System of Higher Education under Article XX-A of the

Public School Code of 1949 and all branches and campuses of a

State-owned institution.

"State-related institution." The Pennsylvania State

University, including the Pennsylvania College of Technology,

the University of Pittsburgh, Temple University and Lincoln

University and their branch campuses.

"Student." An individual who attends a public school or

institution of higher education, whether enrolled on a full-

time, part-time, credit or noncredit basis.

"Student data." Information regarding a student that is

descriptive of the student and collected and maintained at the

individual student level, regardless of physical, electronic or

other media or format, including, but not limited to, any of the

20230SB0565PN0573 - 5 -

