Senate Bill 480 Printer's Number 560

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

PART I

GENERAL PROVISIONS

Section 101. Short title.

This act shall be known and may be cited as the General

Appropriation Act of 2023.

Section 102. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

"COVID" or "COVID-19." The coronavirus disease 2019, an

infectious disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome

coronavirus 2 that was first identified during December 2019 in

Wuhan, China.

"Current fiscal year." The fiscal year beginning July 1,

2023, and ending June 30, 2024.

"Employees." Includes all directors, superintendents, bureau

or division chiefs, assistant directors, assistant

superintendents, assistant chiefs, experts, scientists,

engineers, surveyors, draftsmen, accountants, secretaries,

auditors, inspectors, examiners, analysts, statisticians,

marshals, clerks, stenographers, bookkeepers, messengers and

other assistants in a department, board or commission.

"Expenses" and "maintenance." Includes all printing, binding

and stationery, food and forage, materials and supplies,

traveling expenses, training, motor vehicle supplies and

repairs, freight, express and cartage, postage,

telecommunication devices and telecommunication rentals and toll

charges, newspaper advertising and notices, public advertising

