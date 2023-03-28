Senate Bill 564 Printer's Number 572

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 572

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

564

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, BREWSTER, STEFANO, BROWN,

BAKER, COSTA AND J. WARD, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juries and jurors,

further providing for exemptions from jury duty.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4503(a) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph and the

section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 4503. Exemptions from jury duty.

(a) General rule.--No person shall be exempt or excused from

jury duty except the following:

* * *

(9) Caregivers who:

(i) request to be excused;

(ii) are not employed outside their home; and

(iii) reside in a household with primary

responsibility for the active care of a child under seven

years of age or of an individual with a permanent

