Senate Bill 564 Printer's Number 572

There were 2,424 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,399 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 572
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
564
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, SCHWANK, BREWSTER, STEFANO, BROWN,
BAKER, COSTA AND J. WARD, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in juries and jurors,
further providing for exemptions from jury duty.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4503(a) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a paragraph and the
section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 4503. Exemptions from jury duty.
(a) General rule.--No person shall be exempt or excused from
jury duty except the following:
* * *
(9) Caregivers who:
(i) request to be excused;
(ii) are not employed outside their home; and
(iii) reside in a household with primary
responsibility for the active care of a child under seven
years of age or of an individual with a permanent
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18