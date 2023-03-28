Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,394 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 566 Printer's Number 574

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - through a link to locations that are not stationary.

"Qualified provider." A provider of mobile broadband service

that has obtained all governmental approvals required for the

provision of fixed broadband service in the unserved area or

underserved area in which it seeks to provide the service.

"Underserved area." An area within this Commonwealth that is

demonstrated to have limited access to fixed broadband services

or mobile broadband services.

"Unserved area." An area within this Commonwealth that is

demonstrated to not have access to fixed broadband services or

mobile broadband services.

Section 3. Inventory of State-owned assets.

Under the act of June 15, 1972 (P.L.395, No.117), entitled

"An act providing for an inventory of all Commonwealth real

property, except highway rights-of-way to be prepared by the

Department of Property and Supplies, for its availability to the

public, for its updating, and for cooperation by all State

governmental agencies; and making an appropriation," and section

508(b) of the act of April 9, 1929 (P.L.177, No.175), known as

The Administrative Code of 1929, the department shall include in

its inventories and surveys of real estate structures and assets

information on possible use of those assets for fixed broadband

services or mobile broadband services. The information shall be

used by the department or its designee when analyzing resources

available in providing broadband services in underserved areas

and unserved areas.

Section 4. Inventory of county-owned assets.

(a) Preparation of inventories.--A county may prepare and

periodically update an inventory of county-owned assets that are

available and may be used to provide broadband services in

20230SB0566PN0574 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 566 Printer's Number 574

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more