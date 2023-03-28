Submit Release
Senate Bill 481 Printer's Number 561

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - necessary, is hereby appropriated from the restricted receipts

account of the State Board of Osteopathic Medicine for the

operation of the board for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June

30, 2024.

(c) The sum of $410,000, or as much thereof as may be

necessary, is hereby appropriated from the restricted receipts

account of the State Board of Podiatry for the operation of the

board for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

(d) The sum of $868,000, or as much thereof as may be

necessary, is hereby appropriated from the Athletic Commission

Augmentation Account for the State Athletic Commission, as

authorized by 5 Pa.C.S. § 1512 (relating to Athletic Commission

Augmentation Account), for the support and operation of the

commission for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

(e) Each appropriation listed in subsections (a), (b), (c)

and (d) shall not be treated as an augmentation to the

Department of State, a general government appropriation or any

other appropriation, but shall be treated and accounted for as

separate appropriations respectively.

Section 3. This act shall take effect July 1, 2023, or

immediately, whichever is later.

