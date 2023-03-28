Senate Bill 482 Printer's Number 562

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 562

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

482

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 28, 2023

REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023

AN ACT

Making appropriations from the Workmen's Compensation

Administration Fund to the Department of Labor and Industry

and the Department of Community and Economic Development to

provide for the expenses of administering the Workers'

Compensation Act, The Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act

and the Office of Small Business Advocate for the fiscal year

July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, and for the payment of bills

incurred and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year

ending June 30, 2023.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The sum of $75,802,000, or as much thereof as may

be necessary, is appropriated from the Workmen's Compensation

Administration Fund to the Department of Labor and Industry for

the payment of all salaries, wages and other compensation and

travel expenses, for contractual services and other expenses

necessary for the administration of the act of June 2, 1915

(P.L.736, No.338), known as the Workers' Compensation Act, and

the act of June 21, 1939 (P.L.566, No.284), known as The

Pennsylvania Occupational Disease Act, for the fiscal year

beginning July 1, 2023, and for the payment of bills incurred

and remaining unpaid at the close of the fiscal year ending June

