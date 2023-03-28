Senate Bill 487 Printer's Number 567

There were 2,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,440 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 567
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
487
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Making appropriations from the Philadelphia Taxicab and
Limousine Regulatory Fund and the Philadelphia Taxicab
Medallion Fund to the Philadelphia Parking Authority for the
fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The sum of $2,679,000 is hereby appropriated from
the Philadelphia Taxicab and Limousine Regulatory Fund to the
Philadelphia Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2023,
to June 30, 2024.
Section 2. The sum of $200,000 is hereby appropriated from
the Philadelphia Taxicab Medallion Fund to the Philadelphia
Parking Authority for the fiscal year July 1, 2023, to June 30,
2024.
Section 3. This act shall take effect July 1, 2023, or
immediately, whichever is later.
