Senate Bill 488 Printer's Number 568

There were 2,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,460 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 568
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
488
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MARCH 28, 2023
REFERRED TO APPROPRIATIONS, MARCH 28, 2023
AN ACT
Making appropriations from a restricted revenue account within
the General Fund and from Federal augmentation funds to the
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission for the fiscal year
July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The following sums, or as much thereof as may be
necessary, are specifically appropriated from the restricted
revenue account within the General Fund and from Federal
augmentation funds to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission
to provide for the operation of the commission for the fiscal
year July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, for the purposes and in the
amounts shown:
Federal State
For the salaries, wages and all
necessary expenses for the proper
operation and administration of the
Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission,
including the chairman and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19