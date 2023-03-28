Submit Release
Senate Bill 489 Printer's Number 569

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - State Gaming Fund restricted revenue accounts under 4 Pa.C.S. §

1401 (relating to slot machine licensee deposits) to the

agencies of the Executive Department named in this part for the

purposes set forth for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2023,

and for the payment of bills incurred and remaining unpaid at

the close of the fiscal year ending June 30, 2023.

Section 302. Attorney General.

The following amounts are appropriated to the

Attorney General:

For salaries, wages and all necessary expenses

of the Attorney General related to 4 Pa.C.S. Pt.

II (relating to gaming).

State appropriation............. 1,405,000

Section 303. Department of Revenue.

The following amounts are appropriated to the

Department of Revenue:

For salaries, wages and all necessary expenses

of the Department of Revenue related to 4 Pa.C.S.

Pt. II (relating to gaming).

State appropriation............. 6,848,000

Section 304. Pennsylvania State Police.

The following amounts are appropriated to the

Pennsylvania State Police:

For salaries, wages and all necessary expenses

of the Pennsylvania State Police related to 4

Pa.C.S. Pt. II (relating to gaming).

State appropriation............. 35,665,000

Section 305. Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

The following amounts are appropriated to the

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:

