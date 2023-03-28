Senate Bill 568 Printer's Number 576

There were 2,426 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,378 in the last 365 days.
(b) Tick removal.--When removing a tick, a school nurse or
school physician shall act in accordance with guidelines issued
by the department.
(c) Unavailability of school nurse and school physician.--If
a tick is discovered by an employee of a school entity or
nonpublic school and a school nurse or school physician is not
available, the school entity or nonpublic school shall
immediately notify the parent or guardian that a tick has been
discovered on the student.
(d) Release of stored ticks.--
(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), only a
school nurse or school physician may release a stored tick
under subsection (a)(2) within the seven-day period to the
student's parent, guardian or authorized individual.
(2) If a school nurse or school physician is unavailable
under paragraph (1), a school official may release a stored
tick with an additional form and signature as provided by the
department under section 5.
Section 5. Duties of department.
(a) Guidelines.--The department shall publish guidelines
consistent with section 4 on the department's publicly
accessible Internet website and, in consultation with the
Department of Education, provide the guidelines to school
entities.
(b) Tick testing options.--The department shall provide on
its publicly accessible Internet website a list of facilities in
this Commonwealth where tick testing is available and contact
information for the facilities.
Section 6. Regulations.
