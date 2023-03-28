Senate Bill 568 Printer's Number 576

PENNSYLVANIA, March 28 - publicly accessible Internet website.

(b) Tick removal.--When removing a tick, a school nurse or

school physician shall act in accordance with guidelines issued

by the department.

(c) Unavailability of school nurse and school physician.--If

a tick is discovered by an employee of a school entity or

nonpublic school and a school nurse or school physician is not

available, the school entity or nonpublic school shall

immediately notify the parent or guardian that a tick has been

discovered on the student.

(d) Release of stored ticks.--

(1) Except as provided under paragraph (2), only a

school nurse or school physician may release a stored tick

under subsection (a)(2) within the seven-day period to the

student's parent, guardian or authorized individual.

(2) If a school nurse or school physician is unavailable

under paragraph (1), a school official may release a stored

tick with an additional form and signature as provided by the

department under section 5.

Section 5. Duties of department.

(a) Guidelines.--The department shall publish guidelines

consistent with section 4 on the department's publicly

accessible Internet website and, in consultation with the

Department of Education, provide the guidelines to school

entities.

(b) Tick testing options.--The department shall provide on

its publicly accessible Internet website a list of facilities in

this Commonwealth where tick testing is available and contact

information for the facilities.

Section 6. Regulations.

