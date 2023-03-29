Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,542 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,606 in the last 365 days.

Pelagion Launches the Latest HydroBlade Prototype for Testing to Enhance Rider Control and Performance on the Water

The HydroBlade uses hydrofoil technology to raise riders above the water, where they experience less resistance and faster speeds.

PLANTATION, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Pelagion has launched its latest HydroBlade prototype for testing. The HydroBlade is an exhilarating new watercraft that utilizes hydrofoil technology to lift riders above the water, reducing drag and increasing speed.

In addition to its dual batteries and motors, the HydroBlade features unique handlebars and a steerable canard that provide key control elements for riders. These control features allow for precise and intuitive maneuvering and give riders unparalleled control over their eFoil.

"We're excited to be testing the latest prototype. We already confirmed many improvements from the previous version and that our development methods work." said Jamie Schlinkmann, Founder and lead engineer of Pelagion. "Our team has worked hard to create a truly unique water sports experience that
prioritizes rider control and performance. The latest prototype represents a significant step forward in achieving that goal."

Pelagion is committed to providing the best personal watercraft experience to date. It will refine and test prototypes until safety and enjoyment meet the standards it set out to achieve.

For more information or to register interest in HydroBlade ownership, visit pelagion.com or send an email to Dominique Oliver (Marketing Director) at dominique.oliver@pelagion.com

Watch “Pelagion Launches the HydroBlade Prototype to Enhance Rider Control and Performance on the Water” on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T6xA_mODjR0

Dominique Oliver
Pelagion
Dominique.Oliver@pelagion.com

You just read:

Pelagion Launches the Latest HydroBlade Prototype for Testing to Enhance Rider Control and Performance on the Water

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more