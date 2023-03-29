Caribbean Week Returns to New York City in June

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) has announced the highly anticipated return of Caribbean Week in New York, scheduled for June 5-8, 2023, in “The Big Apple”.
The event, being held under the auspices of the CTO Foundation, aims to showcase the vibrant Caribbean culture, foster engagement with the media, promote thought leadership, and encourage networking within the tourism industry.
Neil Walters, Acting Secretary General of the CTO noted, “We are thrilled to be able to bring back this important event that highlights the dynamism of the Caribbean and our strong connection to the Northeastern USA, which is one of our primary source markets.”
Walters explained that Caribbean Week’s hiatus over the last few years was due to the pandemic. Travel restrictions implemented globally presented not only resource challenges but also general uncertainty regarding the recovery of travel. As a result, the ability to resume activities in the marketplace was impacted.
Caribbean Week 2023 is set to showcase a dynamic lineup of events and business meetings, including those involving the CTO Executive Committee, Board of Directors, and Council of Ministers and Commissioners. These discussions will focus on the critical issues that are shaping the direction and growth of Caribbean tourism, providing an opportunity for robust and strategic dialogue.
A Welcome Cocktail Reception hosted by CTO Allied Members is scheduled during the week, and attendees can also look forward to a Tourism Industry Marketing Conference aimed at exploring trends in destination growth.
The CTO will stage a press breakfast, along with the popular Media Marketplace, which will provide a platform for Caribbean countries to engage with trade, consumer and diaspora media.
Funds raised during Caribbean Week will go towards scholarships and grants for Caribbean students in the region and the diaspora.
About the Caribbean Tourism Organization
The Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), which is headquartered in Barbados, is the Caribbean’s tourism development agency comprising membership of the region’s finest countries and territories, including Dutch-, English-, French- and Spanish-speaking, as well as a myriad of private sector allied members. The CTO’s vision is to position the Caribbean as the most desirable, year-round, warm-weather destination, and its purpose is Leading Sustainable Tourism - One Sea, One Voice, One Caribbean. Among the benefits to its members, the organization provides specialized support and technical assistance in sustainable tourism development, marketing, communications, advocacy, human resource development, event planning & execution, and research & information technology.
The CTO’s Headquarters is located at Baobab Tower, Warrens, St. Michael, Barbados BB 22026; Tel: (246) 427-5242; E-mail: CTObarbados@caribtourism.com.
For more information on the Caribbean Tourism Organization, please visit www.OneCaribbean.org and follow CTO on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn to be part of the conversation.
Heather Gibbs
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056 email us here
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Heather Gibbs
Marketplace Excellence
+1 201-861-2056
email us here