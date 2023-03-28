Preparations have begun along I-80 for Curtis St. Bridge replacement in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with Reiman Corp. and the Wyoming Department of Transportation have begun preparations for the Curtis Street Bridge replacement along Interstate 80 in Laramie.

The Curtis Street Bridge spans I-80 at milepost 310 and will be demolished and replaced this summer. Demolition is scheduled to take place on May 16th.

Preparations for the demolition are currently underway along I-80. Preparations include removal of the cable rail, building crossovers, dirt work and other miscellaneous work.

Motorists on the interstate should expect possible delays due to single lane shifts through construction zones and lowered speed limits. A 14-foot width restriction will be in place for interstate traffic during this project.

More information will be released regarding the detours during the bridge replacement as they become available. All WYDOT project scheduling is subject to change, including due to adverse weather or material availability.