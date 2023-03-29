Panda Health and Censinet Partner to Deliver Cybersecurity Risk Transparency for Digital Health Solutions
Censinet One™ to Provide Third Party Risk Services & Scoring to Assess, Manage, & Mitigate Cyber Risk of Digital Health Suppliers on Panda Health’s Marketplace
Our partnership with Censinet ensures healthcare organizations procure and deploy the safest digital health technologies across the care continuum for the full life of the solution via our marketplace”BOSTON, MA, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading healthcare risk management solutions provider, and Panda Health, a marketplace that transforms how health systems discover, procure, and implement digital innovations, announced today a partnership to bring greater cybersecurity risk transparency to Panda’s marketplace of digital health suppliers. With Censinet One™, the industry's first and only on-demand solution for third party risk management, Censinet’s dedicated managed services will assess, manage, and mitigate cyber risk of suppliers on Panda’s marketplace to ensure healthcare organizations can engage with patients and providers safely and securely throughout the lifecycle of their digital health solutions.
“Cyber risk is now a key purchasing benchmark in healthcare, and our partnership with Censinet ensures healthcare organizations procure and deploy the safest digital health technologies across the care continuum for the full life of the solution via our marketplace” said David Harvey, CEO of Panda Health.
Censinet One™ is the industry’s first and only on-demand solution for third party and enterprise risk management. Delivered as a platform, managed service, or hybrid mix of the two, Censinet One™ provides maximum optionality to healthcare organizations like Panda Health to automate, scale, and transform third-party risk management to reduce cyber risk. As budget, resources, and assessment capacity changes over time, healthcare organizations can easily dial up or dial down the utilization of the Censinet RiskOps™ platform versus dedicated managed services. Powered by the total automation and speed of Censinet RiskOps™, healthcare’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange, Censinet One™ dramatically shift the unit economics of the third-party and enterprise risk process across the entire vendor/product lifecycle – making it not only the industry’s fastest solution, but the most affordable and flexible.
In addition, as part of the partnership with Panda Health, Censinet will provide risk scoring and ratings for all suppliers on the Panda Health marketplace to give healthcare organizations an intuitive and accurate snapshot of the risk profile and posture of each digital health solution available. Regularly updated, these ratings provide robust transparency into the cybersecurity maturity of digital health technologies across the contract lifecycle, from procurement to renewal to retirement. Also, the Censinet RiskOps™ platform and hybrid delivery model will be offered through Panda Health to all hospitals, health systems, and healthcare organizations on the marketplace.
“We’re proud to call Panda Health a trusted partner and a customer, and commend them on their dedication to elevating risk transparency across the industry with Censinet One™,” said Cormac Miller, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Censinet. “With bad actors increasingly targeting third-party vendors, and with ransomware now a threat to patient safety, healthcare organizations need total cyber risk transparency on what they’re buying and using to deliver care – and this partnership with Panda brings us all one step closer to fulfilling that new mandate across the industry.”
Both Panda Health and Censinet will be exhibiting at ViVE 2023 in Nashville at the Music City Center, March 26-29, 2023. To learn more about this partnership, please visit Panda Health at booth #1519 and Censinet at booth #2152. To schedule a meeting with a Panda Health or Censinet team member, please email growth@panda.health or vive2023@censinet.com.
About Panda Health
Panda Health is a marketplace that transforms how health systems discover, procure, and implement digital innovations that make life better for consumers. Formed in 2020 as an independent company, Panda was founded through a partnership between three leading health systems, CentraCare, Gundersen Health System, and ThedaCare, with the development and investment firm Fitzroy Health. Learn more at panda.health.
About Censinet
Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOps™ delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.
