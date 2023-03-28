Inviting Expression of Interest for Bhutanese Sign Language Mobile App Development

March 28, 2023

Summary:

a. Job: Development of Bhutanese Sign Language mobile application

b. Required documents:

Detailed quote of rates for the service

Past work experience

Valid trade license

Tax clearance certificate

Any other related documents

c. Last date of submission of expression of interest: April 7, 2023, before 5:00PM (Bhutan Time)

d. Contact: 02 322 751 during office hours or email phenki@bhutanfound.org.

Terms of Reference for the Development of Bhutanese Sign Language Application

I. Background

The purpose of this document is to provide detailed Terms of Reference (ToR) to app developers on the development of the Bhutanese Sign Language (BhSL) app. The app is aimed at helping users learn BhSL, which will promote a culture of inclusivity in the country. The objective of this project is to create a user-friendly, and reliable app that can help families, communities, and society at large have access to learning BhSL, which will ease communication with people who are Deaf or hard of hearing.

II. Scope of work

The app should be compatible with the latest versions of Android and iOS devices. The app should be compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems. The app should be developed using the latest frameworks which are easy to be upscaled, updated, and expanded. Any user should be able to download and install the app on their android and iOS devices. The app should have two graphic user interfaces–one for admins to feed content and one for general frontend users. The app’s backend graphic user interface should be easy to feed new data and make changes to existing content easily without technical support. The app should have a user-friendly front-end interface that is easy to navigate, and it should be visually appealing. The app should be able to operate with both Dzongkha and English language fonts simultaneously without any add-ons or complicated configurations. The app should be designed to store different BhSL signs ranging from words to sentences. The app should include features such as ‘Favourites’ that enable users to save BhSL signs for quick access. The app should include video tutorials that help users learn how to use the app and learn sign language. The app should comply with accessibility standards, including the use of appropriate colors, voice search feature, font sizes, and it should be easy to use for people with disabilities. The app should be protected with the latest security features and should ensure that user data is protected at all times.

III. Deliverables

An app that is compatible with the latest versions of Android and iOS operating systems that meets the requirements outlined in the Scope of Work in Section 2 of this document. The developer must specify the framework used in the app development for future reference. Documentation outlining the design, development, and testing process. User manuals and video tutorials that explain how to use the app and learn sign language for both the app administrators and general users. The administrator manual should contain detailed steps to troubleshoot and perform maintenance with appropriate training sessions. Support and maintenance services for at least six months after the app’s launch without additional cost. Technical support, training, and a manual for the admins, and ICT instructors of the Wangsel Institute to input data in the backend. A demonstration session of a fully usable app to all the existing students and teachers at the institute. The source code and complete package of the developed app should be delivered to the institute.

IV. Timeline

The development of the app should take no longer than 12 months from the date of signing the contract. The developer should present a concrete work plan including various stages of the app development and testing. Any delay in the deliverables with continued failure to report it will result in immediate termination of the contract.

V. Quotation of Rate

The budget for this project will be determined by the developer based on the scope of work described in Section 1. The quoted rate should include all costs related to development, testing, demonstration, training, hosting charges, and delivery of a fully functional app. There shouldn’t be any additional cost to the Institute to distribute the app. It should be readily available for download to interested users in Google PlayStore or App Store.

VI. Reporting