Improve your skeet skills at program at MDC's Andy Dalton Range

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Skeet is a popular shooting activity for sport shooters and also for hunters trying to improve their shotgun skills.

People can get tips on how to improve their skeet-shooting skills at the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free program “Shotgun – Learning to Shoot Skeet, Intermediate Level.” This free program will be April 15 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This program is not for a beginning shotgun shooter, but rather for an experienced shotgun shooter who wants to learn more about skeet. People can register at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/190150

Skeet is a shotgun sport shooting activity where clay targets are launched from two “houses” in somewhat sideways paths that intersect in front of the shooter. At the April 15 program, MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will cover skeet-related topics such as how the game of skeet works, how to mount your gun, hold points, break points, forward allowance, and what type of guns and loads work best.

Dalton Range staff will provide 20-gauge shotguns and ammunition or participants can bring their own unloaded gun to the program. Participants who plan to use their own ammunition should bring a minimum of 50 rounds of new ammunition in the gauge of their gun. People who bring their own shotguns should leave all firearms (including concealed carry handguns) in their vehicles until the classroom portion of the program is finished and individuals are ready to move to the shooting range. There should be no live ammunition or uncased firearms inside the classroom.

MDC’s Andy Dalton Range and Outdoor Education Center is located in Greene County near Ash Grove at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61. People can stay informed about upcoming programs at this facility and other nearby MDC facilities by signing up for text alerts and e-mail bulletins. People who have questions about upcoming events or how to sign up for text alerts from the Dalton Range can call 417-742-4361.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding in-person and virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/events.