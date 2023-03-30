King & Rye Announces a Cherry Blossom Brunch to be Hosted in April

Old Town Alexandria restaurant, King & Rye plans to honor the National Cherry Blossom Festival with a Japanese-inspired menu.

ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- King & Rye adds a touch of culinary creativity to Virginia’s annual cherry blossom season by hosting a cherry blossom brunch. The event, which takes place on Saturday, April 15, from 10 am to 2 pm, features a cherry blossom-themed menu that showcases the restaurant's signature in-season ingredients and gastronomic flair.

One of the most well-known Old Town Alexandria restaurants, King & Rye offers the community this festive celebration as part of the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C. During the festival, visitors can enjoy the sight of 3,000 cherry blossom trees around the D.C. region, taking their time to visit the restaurant to savor The Gin Blossom, created by mixologist Allison Strunk. The restaurant says this pink drink is a twist on the classic Hemingway Daiquiri, featuring fresh grapefruit juice, cherry jam, Roku Gin, and a cherry on top.

Guests can also try Chef Tomas Chavarria’s Japanese-Southern fusion appetizer. The Fried Chicken Karage is topped with cherry-infused honey, offering a unique flavor profile that blends the best of both worlds.

"Spring is a time of renewal and rejuvenation, and what better way to celebrate than with a special cherry blossom-themed brunch at King & Rye?" said Chef Tomas Chavarria, who appeared on Beat Bobby Flay last year. "We're thrilled to offer our guests a unique and delicious experience that celebrates the beauty of the season and our commitment to using the freshest in-season ingredients."

Guests are invited to savor spring’s flavors and soak in the beauty of cherry blossoms at King & Rye's cherry blossom brunch. The neighborhood gem is currently taking reservations for its festive and delicious seasonal celebration.

About King & Rye: King & Rye is the reflection of the bounty of the mid-Atlantic and Southern regions. The restaurant features seasonal, intentional ingredients sourced through genuine relationships with farmers, makers, and butchers. With humble, refined menus rooted in tradition and authentic flavors that go beyond the expected, King & Rye is a southern restaurant where guests can expect slow food, proper whiskeys, and genuine hospitality.