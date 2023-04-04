The Pipeline Group Ranks No. 62 in Inc 5000 Regionals for the Pacific Northwest

Our team is committed to providing the highest level of service to our clients and growing our business in the years to come.”
— Ken Jisser, Founder & CEO of The Pipeline Group
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pipeline Group has been announced as the 62nd fastest growing company in the 2023 Inc 5000 Regionals for the Pacific Northwest. This recognition acknowledges their team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence in providing top-notch services to their clients. From their modest start in 2017 to being included on Inc's prestigious Fastest Growing companies list three years running, The Pipeline Group continues to focus on providing tangible solutions to businesses looking to take their new company products to market and advancing growth-stage companies to the next level.
"We're thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Pacific Northwest," said Ken Jisser, CEO of The Pipeline Group. "Our team is committed to providing the highest level of service to our clients and growing our business in the years to come." The Pipeline Group has impressively grown to a 300 person global organization with team members based in 48 states and 15 countries in as little as five years. When evaluating the year over year growth, the company saw 317% growth in the last two years, with the medium growth for this particular Inc category being 178%.
The Inc 5000 Regionals list recognizes the fastest-growing companies in specific regions of the United States. The Pacific Northwest list includes companies from Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington. Companies are ranked based on their percentage revenue growth over a three-year period and with the Pacific Northwest boasting a competitive demographic of VC funded companies, the ranking is no small feat.
The Pipeline Group's growth is a result of their commitment to providing exceptional business development services. With specializing in delivering innovative solutions that help their clients achieve their goals and improve their bottom line, The Pipeline Group has proven to be a valuable partner to many companies looking to drive both their profit and revenue.
Contact
Ken Jisser
The Pipeline Group, Inc.
sales@thepipelinegroup.io