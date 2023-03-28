Holzwarth Sentenced for Embezzlement From Grain Elevator

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, March 28, 2023

CONTACT: Tony Mangan, Communications Manager, 605-773-6878

PIERRE.S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley has announced that DeAnn Holzwarth of McIntosh has been sentenced to jail time and restitution after pleading guilty to stealing elevator funds from the McIntosh-Watauga Equity Exchange in McIntosh.

Holzwarth Monday was sentenced in Corson County Circuit Court to 10 years in prison (all suspended), 60 days in jail, six years of probation, and ordered to pay $39,143 in restitution. She earlier pled guilty to one count of Grand Theft by Embezzlement.

A joint investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the State Public Utilities Commission led to the discovery of almost $50,000 in elevator funds being misappropriated or misused from January, 2016 to March, 2020. The defendant had served as the elevator’s business manager from 2016 until 2021.

The case was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

Agencies involved in the investigation were DCI, Corson County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Public Utilities Commission.

