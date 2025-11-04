Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,993 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 434,293 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Jackley Donates Funds to Keep Lights on at Mount Rushmore Tonight

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is paying the light bill to keep the Shrine of Democracy shining brightly tonight.

Attorney General Jackley and other elected officials are donating funds to keep the lights on each night at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial during the federal government shutdown. Tonight (Tuesday) is the Attorney General’s night to donate the funds.

“Mount Rushmore stands as one of the great symbols of our American democracy, and we will make sure it remains illuminated despite the inaction in Washington,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I am honored to do my part to help keep the light shining on our freedoms.”

The nightly cost for the lights is $30.94.

For those who would like to make a similar donation, click here: https://mountrushmoresociety.com/2025rushmorelights/

                                                                   -30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Jackley Donates Funds to Keep Lights on at Mount Rushmore Tonight

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more