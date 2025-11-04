Attorney General Jackley Donates Funds to Keep Lights on at Mount Rushmore Tonight

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is paying the light bill to keep the Shrine of Democracy shining brightly tonight.

Attorney General Jackley and other elected officials are donating funds to keep the lights on each night at the Mount Rushmore National Memorial during the federal government shutdown. Tonight (Tuesday) is the Attorney General’s night to donate the funds.

“Mount Rushmore stands as one of the great symbols of our American democracy, and we will make sure it remains illuminated despite the inaction in Washington,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I am honored to do my part to help keep the light shining on our freedoms.”

The nightly cost for the lights is $30.94.

For those who would like to make a similar donation, click here: https://mountrushmoresociety.com/2025rushmorelights/

-30-