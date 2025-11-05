Attorney General Jackley Announces Aberdeen Man Indicted on Charges Stemming From Time as State Driver Licensing Employee

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that an Aberdeen man has now been indicted on three felony charges of Solicitation of Second-Degree Rape, Possession of Child Pornography, and Unlawful Use of a Computer System that occurred while he was a former employee of the State Driver Licensing Office in Aberdeen.

Attorney General Jackley announced Monday that Mark Charles Rathbun, 66, was arrested Friday. The defendant was indicted Wednesday on the same charges by a Brown County Grand Jury. He faces maximum possible prison sentences of 25 years for Solicitation of Second-Degree Rape, 10 years for Possession of Child Pornography, and two years for Unlawful Use of a Computer System.

Attorney General Jackley said images of confidential driver’s licensing information was found on Rathbun’s computer. The investigation continues, and Attorney General Jackley says more victims will likely be identified. He said investigators will reach out to those victims whose images have been discovered for verification.

The defendant’s first court appearance is scheduled for Friday. He is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

