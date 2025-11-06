Attorney General Jackley Announces Indictment in Cocaine Distribution Network Investigation Involving Illegal Immigrants

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Nov. 6, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces nine suspects, eight men and one woman, have been indicted in connection to a cocaine distribution network that operated in Davison County. Three of the suspects also are being investigated for immigration issues.

“These drug traffickers are bringing dangerous drugs into our state; that has to stop,” said Attorney General Jackley. “I will investigate and prosecute those drug dealers who endanger our citizens.”

The nine suspects were indicted by a Davison County Grand Jury on Wednesday, Oct. 29. All 36 charges are felonies and involve cocaine. Those indicted and the charges they face are:

*** Milton Velasques-Barrera, 35, Mitchell: Six counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone; six counts of Distribution of a Controlled Substance; two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance; and one count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

*** Brian Medrano-Eudales, 32, Mitchell: One count each of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

*** Estuardo Corado, 31. Mitchell: Two counts each of Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone and Possession of a Controlled Substance, and one count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance

*** Guillermo Hernandez, 27, Mitchell: One count each of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Distribution of a Controlled Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

*** Josselin Zuniga, 32, Mitchell: One count each of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Accessory to a Crime.

*** Timothy Antonie, 50, Mitchell: One count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

*** Jorge Prendes, 39, Michell: One count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

*** Hector Cartagena, 38, Ethan: One count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

*** Michael Morrison, 47, Mitchell: One count of Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

Maximum prison sentences for each charge are 10 years for Distribution of Controlled Substance with a mandatory minimum of one year; five years for Possession of a Controlled Substance, five years mandatory minimum for Distribution with a Drug Free Zone, five years for Conspiracy and five years for being an Accessory to a Crime.

The charges occurred between March 1, 2025 and Sept. 1, 2025.

Three of the suspects, all from Guatemala, also face immigration charges. They are Milton Velasquez-Barrera, Guillermo Hernandez, and Josselin Zuniga. Attorney General Jackley said the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is working with federal authorities on that issue.

“Earlier this year, I signed a 287(g) agreement with the federal government to allow DCI to help arrest undocumented individuals who have committed violent crimes or are involved in drug dealing,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We will continue to work with federal authorities on such cases.”

The defendants are presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

DCI and the Mitchell Police Department investigated the case. The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute.

-30-