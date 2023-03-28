Gordon McKernan Features Flau’jae Johnson on his “Grubbin’ with G” Podcast

McKernan and Johnson indulge in great food and engaging conversation on McKernan’s latest podcast episode.
McKernan and Johnson indulge in great food and engaging conversation on McKernan’s latest podcast episode.
BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In his newest podcast series, “Grubbin’ with G,” Louisiana personal injury attorney Gordon McKernan unites his love for food and conversation while creating a unique and entertaining experience for his audience.
The premise of the series is simple: McKernan invites a guest to dine with him at a local restaurant for a meal and conversation. The informal setting is intended to make his audience feel like they’re sitting at the table with him and his guest.
Previous episodes feature Angel Reese and Kim Mulkey from LSU Women’s Basketball. McKernan also plans to release episodes with LSU Baseball’s Tre Morgan and LSU Football’s Maason Smith before expanding to guests of many more backgrounds for future episodes.
Today, McKernan shared his latest episode featuring Flau’jae Johnson, a freshman guard with the LSU Women’s Basketball team and a rising star in the music industry. Flau’jae, who signed a NIL deal with McKernan last month, joined McKernan’s family at her favorite Baton Rouge restaurant, Fiery Crab.
With bibs around their necks and their elbows pinned to the table while peeling shells, McKernan and Johnson discussed a wide variety of topics from her music career to her favorite homecooked meal and the significance of the No. 4 jersey number in her life.
At one point, McKernan asked Flau’jae about Coach Mulkey. Johnson noted Mulkey’s unique sense of style praising her for “breaking barriers for what coaches can wear or should wear.”
Some of McKernan’s fondest memories have taken place at the dinner table, where he’s been able to connect with others over a shared meal. With “Grubbin’ with G,” he’s able to bring that same sense of connection to a wider audience.
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys has offices in Alexandria, Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Hammond, Lake Charles, Lafayette, Monroe, Shreveport, and Zachary. For questions and inquiries regarding McKernan’s most recent NIL deal, call (225) 888-8888 or visit the website for more information.
Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910 email us here
You just read:
Gordon McKernan Features Flau’jae Johnson on his “Grubbin’ with G” Podcast
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Emily Gaffney
Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys
+1 225-228-2910
email us here