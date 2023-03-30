Readers' Favourite Gives Five 5-Star Reviews to Tony J. Selimi's Latest Self-Improvement Book, A Path to Excellence

Far too many people settle for average when they can learn how to thrive against all odds, build upon their strengths, and grow beyond their limitations.

Discover the mindset, principles, and steps to seamlessly marry the intangible tenets of individual excellence philosophy with practical, easy-to-consume strategies that can be implemented quickly.”
— Dr. John Demartini, Human Behaviour Specialist
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favourite, the world's largest book review website, has given five 5-star reviews to Tony J. Selimi's latest self-improvement book, A Path to Excellence. A must-read book that makes a compelling and scientific case for pursuing growth, excellence, and being more successful at home and work. The awards and reviews keep growing, and it has been selected for a series of national interviews and is featured on international TV/Radio/Podcast shows.

The reviews, written by Readers' Favourite reviewers, praise the book for its comprehensive approach to personal growth and development. They describe the book as "inspiring", "informative", and "a must-read for anyone looking to make positive changes in their life".

"A Path to Excellence is an excellent guide to personal growth and development," said one reviewer. "It is filled with practical advice and inspiring stories that will help readers on their journey to self-improvement."

The book, released on July 28, 2022, is the latest in a series of self-improvement books by Tony J. Selimi. His previous books, including A Path to Wisdom, #Lonelienss, and The Unfakeable Code®, have been praised by readers and critics alike.

"Tony J. Selimi is a master of self-improvement," said another reviewer. "His books are filled with wisdom and insight to help readers reach their goals and live a more fulfilling life."

Readers' Favourite is the world's largest book review website, with over 10,000 reviews from readers worldwide. The website has given five 5-star reviews to A Path to Excellence, making it one of the highest-rated books on the site.

"We are thrilled to be able to share our readers' enthusiasm for Tony J. Selimi's latest book," said a spokesperson for Readers' Favourite. "A Path to Excellence is a must-read for anyone looking to make positive changes in their life."

Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545

Categories: Self-Improvement, Motivation, Leadership, Business Life, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit, HR Training, Organizational Theory & Behavior Management, Personal Money Management

Available at Amazon, Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Waterstones, and major book retailers in print, audiobook, and kindle.

Balboa Press Link: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence
Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential/dp/B0B8317KN8
Author Signed Book Link: https://tonyselimi.com/books/a-path-to-excellence/
Book Website: https://apathtoexcellence.com
Book Video: https://youtu.be/E7AnnLi23fc

To learn more about Tony J. Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U

About the Author

Tony J. Selimi's journey is one of resilience and determination. Despite being critically ill, bullied, and homeless on the streets of London, he persevered to graduate from one of the top engineering universities in the UK. Today, he is a renowned TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer, and one of the world's foremost experts on human behaviour, mindful psychology, and empowered and purposeful living, leading, and loving. His wealth of knowledge and experience make him a trusted resource for individuals and organizations seeking to improve their business, relationships, and personal and professional lives.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Tony J. Selimi, born in Gostivar, a town in the Northern Republic of Macedonia, went from being abused, critically ill, bullied, surviving a civil war, and living homeless and broke on the streets of London to graduating from one of the top engineering universities in the UK, climbing the corporate ladder, and managing and leading multi-billion technology transformation programs. In 2012, he followed his heart's calling and made a leap of faith to start his entrepreneurial journey. He found TJS Cognition Ltd, a company dedicated to exploring, expanding, and evolving the frontiers of human awareness and potential. His unshakeable mission is to inspire and teach men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. In just a decade, he went from being unknown to internationally recognized TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer and one of the world's leading authorities on human behaviour, the psychology of achieving excellence, great health, wealth, empowered and purposeful living, leading and loving. He travels the world assisting people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to achieve their greatest aspirations faster, more effectively, and efficiently. Tony is known for transforming thought patterns, disempowering beliefs, and skewed perceptions into life breakthroughs, lessons, and wisdom that empowers you to become a master of your life and destiny. As a transformational life strategist specializing in human behaviour, entrepreneurs, CEOs, global leaders, Hollywood A-list celebrities, and individuals from all professions consult with him to unleash their magnificence, excel in all critical areas of life, and grow to their fullest potential. Small, medium and large businesses seek Tony's expertise to address behavioural issues, improve mental health, and boost productivity, performance, profits and overall employee and company well-being. He is an executive producer of The Truth About Reading Documentary about the impact of illiteracy in the USA, co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary on Amazon Prime, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur, Stardust, Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year Award. He is the winner of Literary Book, USA Book, Book Excellence, Management and Maincreast Media Book Award for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence and has been featured on BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.

