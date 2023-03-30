Readers' Favourite Gives Five 5-Star Reviews to Tony J. Selimi's Latest Self-Improvement Book, A Path to Excellence
Far too many people settle for average when they can learn how to thrive against all odds, build upon their strengths, and grow beyond their limitations.
Discover the mindset, principles, and steps to seamlessly marry the intangible tenets of individual excellence philosophy with practical, easy-to-consume strategies that can be implemented quickly.”LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Readers' Favourite, the world's largest book review website, has given five 5-star reviews to Tony J. Selimi's latest self-improvement book, A Path to Excellence. A must-read book that makes a compelling and scientific case for pursuing growth, excellence, and being more successful at home and work. The awards and reviews keep growing, and it has been selected for a series of national interviews and is featured on international TV/Radio/Podcast shows.
— Dr. John Demartini, Human Behaviour Specialist
The reviews, written by Readers' Favourite reviewers, praise the book for its comprehensive approach to personal growth and development. They describe the book as "inspiring", "informative", and "a must-read for anyone looking to make positive changes in their life".
"A Path to Excellence is an excellent guide to personal growth and development," said one reviewer. "It is filled with practical advice and inspiring stories that will help readers on their journey to self-improvement."
The book, released on July 28, 2022, is the latest in a series of self-improvement books by Tony J. Selimi. His previous books, including A Path to Wisdom, #Lonelienss, and The Unfakeable Code®, have been praised by readers and critics alike.
"Tony J. Selimi is a master of self-improvement," said another reviewer. "His books are filled with wisdom and insight to help readers reach their goals and live a more fulfilling life."
Readers' Favourite is the world's largest book review website, with over 10,000 reviews from readers worldwide. The website has given five 5-star reviews to A Path to Excellence, making it one of the highest-rated books on the site.
"We are thrilled to be able to share our readers' enthusiasm for Tony J. Selimi's latest book," said a spokesperson for Readers' Favourite. "A Path to Excellence is a must-read for anyone looking to make positive changes in their life."
“A Path to Excellence” By Tony Jeton Selimi
Hardcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229538
Softcover | 5.5 x 8.5in | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229552
E-Book | 204 pages | ISBN 9798765229545
Categories: Self-Improvement, Motivation, Leadership, Business Life, Psychology, Self-Help and Counselling, Mind, Body Spirit, HR Training, Organizational Theory & Behavior Management, Personal Money Management
Available at Amazon, Balboa Press, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Waterstones, and major book retailers in print, audiobook, and kindle.
Balboa Press Link: https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/702597-a-path-to-excellence
Amazon Link: https://www.amazon.com/Path-Excellence-Blueprint-Achieving-Potential/dp/B0B8317KN8
Author Signed Book Link: https://tonyselimi.com/books/a-path-to-excellence/
Book Website: https://apathtoexcellence.com
Book Video: https://youtu.be/E7AnnLi23fc
To learn more about Tony J. Selimi, check out the author's official website: https://tonyselimi.com, where you can connect with the author directly or through their social media pages. Author Video: https://youtu.be/qVXJVIHB7-U
About the Author
Tony J. Selimi's journey is one of resilience and determination. Despite being critically ill, bullied, and homeless on the streets of London, he persevered to graduate from one of the top engineering universities in the UK. Today, he is a renowned TEDx speaker, Multi-Award-Winning author of several books, filmmaker, executive producer, and one of the world's foremost experts on human behaviour, mindful psychology, and empowered and purposeful living, leading, and loving. His wealth of knowledge and experience make him a trusted resource for individuals and organizations seeking to improve their business, relationships, and personal and professional lives.
Alma Stasel
TJS Cognition Ltd
+44 20 7828 5005
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Other
A Path to Excellence Book by Tony Jeton Selim Official Book Trailer