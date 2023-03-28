Pre-order now: <i>In My Own Process</i> by Bruce Lee

There were 2,508 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,309 in the last 365 days.
28 Mar 2023
'Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese kung fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema.' - Ang Lee
Illustrated with a wealth of stunning imagery, Bruce Lee is seen in action and behind the scenes on the sets of classic movies such as The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, Way of the Dragon and Enter the Dragon, as well as some of Lee's earliest films in Hong Kong. Rare photographs from the Lee Family Archive record his martial arts classes with students such as Jesse Glover and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, personal at-home workouts, and private moments away from the Hollywood spotlight.
'There are eight letters entitled 'In My Own Process' and they all are refining these concepts of what it means to be a martial artist, who Bruce Lee is, this idea of self-constructed security patterns and being totally honest.' - Shannon Lee
Alongside an extensive commentary in Lee's own words, interviews with his friends and family add personal insight, while contributions from today's leading figures in music, film, and sport will examine the long-lasting impact of Lee's incredible career and legacy. Those taking part include rapper and actor Snoop Dogg, Oscar-winning movie director Ang Lee, and basketball superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Introduced by the world-renowned professional skateboarder, Tony Hawk, we will be revealing many more exciting contributors to this landmark publication in the coming months.