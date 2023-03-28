Pre-order now: <i>In My Own Process</i> by Bruce Lee

28 Mar 2023

In partnership with the family of Bruce Lee, Genesis is proud to present, the official book documenting the life and work of one of the most significant cultural icons of all time, Bruce Lee. His blockbuster movies, pioneering martial arts practice and motivational philosophy continue to inspire millions worldwide. Published in the fiftieth year of his passing, celebrates Lee's legacy as a martial artist, actor and philosopher, offering readers the definitive book of his spectacular career.

'Accepted as neither fully American nor fully Chinese, Bruce Lee was a bridge between East and West who introduced Chinese kung fu to the world, a scientist of combat and an iconic performing artist who revolutionized both the martial arts and action cinema.' - Ang Lee



Illustrated with a wealth of stunning imagery, Bruce Lee is seen in action and behind the scenes on the sets of classic movies such as The Big Boss, Fist of Fury, Game of Death, Way of the Dragon and Enter the Dragon, as well as some of Lee's earliest films in Hong Kong. Rare photographs from the Lee Family Archive record his martial arts classes with students such as Jesse Glover and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, personal at-home workouts, and private moments away from the Hollywood spotlight.

'There are eight letters entitled 'In My Own Process' and they all are refining these concepts of what it means to be a martial artist, who Bruce Lee is, this idea of self-constructed security patterns and being totally honest.' - Shannon Lee

Alongside an extensive commentary in Lee's own words, interviews with his friends and family add personal insight, while contributions from today's leading figures in music, film, and sport will examine the long-lasting impact of Lee's incredible career and legacy. Those taking part include rapper and actor Snoop Dogg, Oscar-winning movie director Ang Lee, and basketball superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Introduced by the world-renowned professional skateboarder, Tony Hawk, we will be revealing many more exciting contributors to this landmark publication in the coming months.



In My Own Process Collector Deluxe In a limited edition of only 2,000 copies,is presented in two formats,and, each hand-signed by Shannon Lee, Linda Lee Cadwell and Tony Hawk.

Deluxe Numbered 1 to 350, thecopies are quarter-bound in yellow cloth and laser-cut acrylic. The transparent boards reveal an on set image of Bruce Lee in the famous Hall of Mirrors scene from the Lee Family Archive. A dragon motif, drawn during his time working on the film, features on the back.

Deluxe

copies will be presented in a clamshell box with a selection of exclusive content, including plus five estate-stamped and numbered 8" x 10" prints, suitable for framing, are also included in this edition. Two photographic prints capture Bruce Lee in action on set while three original drawings show Lee's wide-ranging talent in the arts.

Collector Numbered 351 to 2,000, thecopies are bound in black and red cloth and feature an on-set action photo of Bruce Lee from the Lee Family Archive. A dragon motif, drawn during his time working on the film features on the back.