Cal.net Completes Executive Management Team with Key Hires to Drive Growth and Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience

Cal.net's newest executives meet at the company's Shingle Springs headquarters

Experienced Industry Leaders Appointed as Chief Revenue Officer, VP of Finance, and Senior Director of Marketing to Position Cal.net for Continued Success

SHINGLE SPRINGS, CA, UNITED STATES, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cal.net, a leading fixed wireless internet provider in rural California, is excited to announce the addition of three key hires to its executive management team. The new hires will complete the company's leadership structure and position the company for continued growth and success.

The first appointment is Craig Stein, who joins the company as Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Craig will be responsible for overseeing all customer-facing departments, including marketing, sales, and support. Craig brings with him a deep understanding of the industry from both the supplier and provider side, having most recently served as VP, America's Sales & Head of Global Business Development at ADTRAN. With his extensive experience and expertise at ADTRAN and also at Ericsson, Nortel and Pacific Bell, Craig is well-equipped to drive revenue growth and deliver an exceptional customer experience.

"I'm thrilled to join Cal.net and work with such a talented team," said Craig Stein. "Cal.net has a strong reputation for providing reliable internet service to rural communities, and I look forward to helping the company expand its reach and impact."

The second appointment is Joe Guthner, who has been named Vice President of Finance. Joe will be responsible for overseeing the company's financial operations, ensuring that the company is financially strong and well-positioned for continued growth. Joe brings over 20 years of experience as a Controller for multiple operating companies, including Frito-Lay and Pepsico. His experience in managing financial operations for large companies makes him a valuable asset to the Cal.net team.

"I'm excited to join Cal.net and help support the company's mission of providing reliable internet service to rural communities," said Joe Guthner. "I look forward to working with the team to drive growth and financial success for the company."

The third appointment is Laura Schaub, who joins the company as Senior Director of Marketing. Laura will be responsible for leading the company's marketing efforts and driving customer engagement and loyalty. Laura has an extensive background in high-tech marketing and PR, largely focused on cybersecurity and telecom. She was previously the Communications Director at Etheric Networks and has in-depth knowledge of the rural ISP market from both the operations and regulatory sides.

"I'm excited to join Cal.net and help the company grow its brand and customer base," said Laura Schaub. "I believe in the company's mission and look forward to working with the team to deliver the best possible customer experience."

These appointments reflect Cal.net's commitment to investing in top talent to help the company deliver the best possible service to its customers. With this new executive team in place, Cal.net is well-positioned to meet its goal of providing internet access to at least 40,000 underserved customers by the end of 2026.

About Cal.net

Cal.net is a leading fixed wireless internet service provider throughout rural California in a territory that extends from Redding to the north and Bakersfield to the south. With a network of over 500 towers, the company provides internet services to over 12,000 customers throughout the Sierra Nevada and Central Valley of California.