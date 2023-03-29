Drone Legends Expands Drone Education Footprint with Strong International Growth

Drone Legends is a global leader in edutainment experiences, focusing on the magic of drones to unlock the legend that lives inside every child.
Bella Wings Aviation Selects Drone Legends STEM with Drones Curriculum as Foundation for Meeting Delivery Needs of Remote Island Nations
There is so much talent among the children of Guam, and we know that exposing them to drone education early will broaden their horizons for future career opportunities.”
— Charlie Hermosa, President and Co-founder of Bella Wings Aviation
CHERRY HILL, NJ, USA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Drone Legends, the leading provider of STEM drone education, has continued to grow internationally with its latest customer, Bella Wings Aviation, a drone service provider based in Guam. Among a variety of services, Bella Wings Aviation offers touch-free drone delivery for people in remote island nations and plans to use the Drone Legends curriculum to train and equip the next generation of drone pilots.
Bella Wings Aviation will be using Drone Legends STEM Fundamentals curriculum to offer students in Guam a comprehensive drone education program. Using real-world scenarios with classroom and hands-on lessons, students will learn about the capabilities of drone technology. This will provide a foundation for students who might otherwise not have the opportunity to engage with drones.
Drone Legends and Bella Wings Aviation make natural partners because of their shared commitment to providing innovative solutions for children using the magic of drones. “Drone education is an essential part of building the future success of Guam’s drone industry,” said Charlie Hermosa, President and Co-founder of Bella Wings Aviation. “There is so much talent among the children of Guam, and we know that exposing them to drone education early will broaden their horizons for future career opportunities.”
“We are delighted to see the Drone Legends international customer base in Australia and New Zealand grow with the addition of Bella Wings Aviation in Guam,” said Scott Buell, CEO and Founder of Drone Legends. “The vision they have for our STEM with drones curriculum is the reason why we say inside every child lives a legend. By introducing drone curriculum to students who might otherwise never even lay eyes on a drone, they are unlocking that inner potential.”
Drone Legends is committed to providing the highest quality, standards-aligned drone education on the market. Created by educators to engage and delight students, Drone Legends helps children build qualities like leadership, collaboration, respect, and self-control.
Once the initial pilot program has been implemented in Guam, Bella Wings Aviation plans to expand regionally to other island nations within the Western Pacific, training the next wave of drone enthusiasts and meeting the essential drone technology needs of remote island locations.
