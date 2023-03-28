Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas State University System Board Of Regents

TEXAS, March 28 - March 28, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Russell Gordy and Tom Long and reappointed Earl C. “Duke” Austin Jr. to the Texas State University System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on February 1, 2029.



Russell Gordy of Houston is president of SG Interests, Gordy Oil, and RGGS Minerals. He is a trustee of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation and a former director of Rolling Plains Quail Foundation and NRP Resources. Previously, he served on the board of Houston Exploration Company from 1987-2001. Gordy received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Sam Houston State University.



Tom Long of Frisco is co-CEO of Energy Transfer, previously serving as CFO from 2016-2020. He is a director of Energy Transfer LP and Texas Capital Bank and board chairman of USA Compression Partners LP. Long received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting from Lamar University.



Earl C. “Duke” Austin Jr. of Houston is resident and chief executive officer of Quanta Services. He serves as governor on the Southwest Line Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association, a board member of Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas, and a member of the CEO Business Roundtable. Austin received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Accounting from Sam Houston State University.



These appointments are subject to Senate confirmation.

