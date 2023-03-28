DevSecOps Implementation Strategies Discussed on The Virtual CISO Podcast from Pivot Point Security

DevSecOps integrates security processes and tools into a modern software development process for on-time, on-budget code that is also demonstrably secure.
For a cogent and compelling introduction to DevSecOps for business and security leaders, tune into this podcast with André Keartland from Netsurit.”
— John Verry, CISO & Managing Partner
HAMILTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rise of the cloud has come DevOps, a way to build and deploy applications faster and with higher quality. Enter DevSecOps, which integrates application security processes and tools into a modern software development process for on-time and on-budget code with the promised features that is also demonstrably secure.
Most corporate leaders know that security is important and that web application vulnerabilities can introduce serious business risk. But like eating right and exercising more, knowing what’s good doesn’t always equal doing what’s good. With DevSecOps, you can effectively integrate security into your software development lifecycle without introducing “speed bumps” to delivery schedules and rich functionality.
To share best practices for starting a successful DevSecOps program, the latest episode of The Virtual CISO Podcast features André Keartland from Netsurit. Hosting the show is John Verry, Pivot Point Security’s CISO and Managing Partner.
Topics discussed include:
• What is DevSecOps and how does it differ from DevOps?
• Getting business stakeholder buy-in for application security
• The best way to get started with DevSecOps
• Who in your org needs application security training and why
• How to assess application risk and why it’s so important
For a cogent and compelling introduction to DevSecOps for business and security leaders, tune into this podcast with André Keartland from Netsurit.
To hear this episode anytime, along with any of the previous episodes in The Virtual CISO Podcast series, visit this page.
About Pivot Point Security
Since 2001, Pivot Point Security has been helping organizations understand and effectively manage their information security risk. We work as a logical extension of your team to simplify the complexities of security and compliance. We’re where to turn—when InfoSec gets challenging.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Richard Rebetti
Pivot Point Security
+1 732-456-5618
email us here