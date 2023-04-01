Juntoku International Announces the Launch of a Transnational Platform for Responsible Investing

The new platform provides a risk-adjusted financial return strategy as well as a beneficial environmental and social effect.
OSAKA, OSAKA, JAPAN, April 1, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juntoku International, a major independent asset manager who puts customers' capital to work through active investing solutions across a wide variety of capabilities, today announced the introduction of a new investing platform aimed at assisting customers in aligning their financial objectives with their personal convictions. Clients and financial advisors can choose from a variety of investment alternatives through the Transnational Responsible Investing Platform.
Although the notion of incorporating social and environmental effect into investing decisions is not new, its rising relevance has resulted in a larger opportunity set for investors who wish to be a part of the global responsible movement.
“We hear from customers and financial advisors all the time about how important it is to include sustainability principles into their investing portfolios. Juntoku International is able to offer our customers an action-oriented strategy to combining financial rewards and personal values through the Transnational Responsible Investing Platform”, said Fujii Hiroaki, Head of Private Wealth Management.
Clients will have access to a variety of public and private market products through their Financial Advisors when the Transnational Responsible Platform launches. This is the first phase of Juntoku International's dedicated endeavor to fulfill investors' need for investment options that focus on beneficial social and environmental impact while also delivering strong financial returns.
Oswin Tadman, Managing Director of Multi-Asset Investments stated: “Our objective is to make this a comprehensive product to suit the needs of our clients, regardless of their impact goals or portfolio fit requirements. We think that investments that have a good environmental and social effect should be open to everyone, from individuals to major organizations, and we look forward to expanding our reach.”
About Juntoku International
Juntoku International is an asset management company dedicated to ensuring stability and growth for its customers' wealth and investments. The company is serving a complex clientele that includes high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, such as corporations, endowments, mutual funds, charities, hedge funds and pension funds. It is led by a partnership of experienced investment professionals with their own established practices. Juntoku International's strategies are based on a bottom-up, underlying research-driven and focused investment methodology that has been developed through time. To assist our customers achieve their financial goals, we seek to deliver creative, thorough, and functional long-term management. Our goal is to build meaningful, authentic long-term client connections while also acting as responsible citizens towards our clients, community, and beyond.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.