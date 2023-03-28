Anura Earns the TAG Certified Against Fraud Seal for the Fourth Year in a Row

Securing its place among an elite group of global organizations, Anura reaffirms their commitment to combating fraud in the digital space.
We are proud to have earned this certification for the fourth year in a row.”
— Rich Kahn, CEO and Co-Founder
MIDDLETOWN, DE, USA, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anura, an industry-leading expert and provider of ad fraud solutions, is proud to announce that it has earned the Certified Against Fraud seal from the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) for the fourth consecutive year. The TAG Certified Against Fraud seal is a mark of excellence in the digital advertising industry that demonstrates Anura’s commitment to setting industry best practices against digital advertising fraud. Recent studies conducted by the 614 Group have shown that TAG Certified Channels, in which multiple participants have set TAG’s high anti-fraud standards, reduced invalid traffic rate to below 1% in key global markets worldwide.
TAG works with leading companies across the digital advertising industry to develop standards that increase trust and transparency between buyers and sellers of digital media. The TAG Certified Against Fraud seal is awarded after a rigorous review of a company's anti-fraud policies and procedures.
Validated by an independent third-party auditor, Anura’s certification confirms Anura meets TAG’s stringent requirements. Only 67% of this year’s TAG seals were earned through independent validation, which includes submitting detailed information about their products, services, and operations, in addition to periodic independent assessments.
Once certified, businesses must continue to prove they have a secure system in place to protect against fraud.
This certification affirms Anura's commitment to protecting its customers from online fraud and other malicious activities. Earning the TAG seal strengthens the confidence of companies that rely on Anura’s solutions—and their more than two million domains—to ensure that real people see their ads, increasing their ROI and insulating them from industry risks such as TCPA violations.
“We are proud to have earned this certification for the fourth year in a row,” said Rich Kahn, Anura CEO and Co-Founder. “It serves as a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with best-in-class solutions that protect them from fraudulent activity and demonstrates our commitment to upholding the highest ethical standards in the industry."
Mike Zaneis, CEO of TAG, recently commented on the importance of certification standards for brand safety. "Happily, the leading companies in digital advertising understand that the best way to address the connected threats of ad crime, brand safety threats, and lack of transparency is a solid shield of TAG seals.”
Todd Miller, VP of Policy and Compliance at TAG, also celebrated the accomplishments, “We commend all of this year’s certified companies for their leadership and commitment to protecting the digital advertising ecosystem, and we look forward to working with them to strengthen and enhance our collaboration.”
About Anura Solutions LLC
Anura is an ad fraud solution designed to improve campaign performance by accurately exposing bots, malware, and human fraud. Its solution mitigates ad fraud, allowing advertisers to invest more resources toward growing their business. Anura works to eliminate false positives by only marking visitors as fraudulent when it is 100% confident the visitor isn’t real.
Benchmarked against validated conversion data, Anura can ensure the accuracy and thoroughness of the solution. Anura also offers the most detailed analytics dashboard to provide proof of fraud. With a combination of machine learning and experienced engineers, Anura can detect even the most sophisticated fraud techniques in real time. As a result, Anura’s solution mitigates ad fraud allowing advertisers to invest more resources toward growing their business.
Anura’s founders are the husband-and-wife team of Rich and Beth Kahn, who owned a company that was featured in the Inc. 5000 list five years in a row. They have a long track record of entrepreneurial success—including earning an Ernst & Young entrepreneur award in technology. For more information, visit anura.io.
