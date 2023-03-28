Returning in 2023: Legal Strategies for Women Business Leaders

Women Leaders Logo

Back for its second year is Foster Swift "Legal Strategies for Women Leaders" webinar series. Program is geared to help women leaders stay abreast of new laws.

GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Back for its second year is Foster Swift Collins & Smith’s “Legal Strategies for Women Leaders” webinar series. This program is geared to help women leaders stay abreast of new laws, regulations and other beneficial resources.The first session of 2023 features business attorney Emily Wisniewski discussing the “Importance of Protecting Your Brand” including trademark and copyright. It is scheduled for April 26 at 9 am EST. Each session lasts about 30 minutes. To register for the April 26 session, please use the following Zoom link:These sessions provide ample opportunities for participants to ask questions and discuss the legal opportunities and challenges that women leaders face. Other topics to be covered include:• June 21 - “Internet reputation issues” where litigation attorney Jennifer Montasir will cover legal options where others have issued false and/or harmful information on social media and other communication outlets.• August 23 - “Employee Handbook Consideration” attorney Alicia Birach will discuss what employers need to update in their employee handbooks to stay compliant through the myriad of employment law changes.• October 18 - “What to do if you get sued” litigation attorney Hilary Stafford will discuss the steps that must be taken when you receive a Summons and Complaint, along with an overview of what to expect during the pre-trial phase of litigation as well as what not to do.Recordings of the first year’s programs can be found here: fosterswift.com/news-videos.html. Contact info@fosterswift.com if you have further questions about this program.###

Legal Strategies for Women Business Leaders