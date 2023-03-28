Partnerships and collaborations are an important part as ways for the company to expand its service capabilities.
OSAKA, JAPAN, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juntoku International, a major independent asset manager who puts customers' capital to work through active investing solutions across a wide variety of capabilities, today announced that it has engaged into a strategic minority equity partnership with a Junior Asian Investment Company, which is the next stage in the firm's expansion plan that it has been undertaken since its inception. In compliance with market laws, the identity of the junior partner will be formally revealed at a later period.
Juntoku International's status as one of Asia's foremost asset management firms is reflected in this new relationship.
The company has pursued a business expansion strategy across all key asset classes and industry segments. The facilities that the new junior partner will be adding to Juntoku International's portfolio, from staff to physical offices and a significant database of regional clients, is primarily developed and centered for middle-market private equity investments, with a significant track record in the Asia Pacific Region.
One of the new junior partner's executives commented about the announcement: "In this next chapter of Juntoku International's expansion, we are delighted to collaborate with this company, a strategic senior investment manager with an experienced management team. We are excited to continue to expand our team and establish ourselves in the new family in order to achieve our long-term goals."
“We are delighted that the Junior Company has agreed to approve our proposal and collaborate with Juntoku International, as we seek to expand on the leading strategic platform for middle-market alternative investments that our new partner has primarily focused on since its creation. We believe in their well-established investment strategy and are excited to collaborate with their industry-leading staff”, said Yoshimo Asumi, Director of Investments Politics.
About Juntoku International
Juntoku-International.com is an asset management company dedicated to ensuring stability and growth for its customers' wealth and investments. The company is serving a complex clientele that includes high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors, such as corporations, endowments, mutual funds, charities, hedge funds and pension funds. It is led by a partnership of experienced investment professionals with their own established practices. Juntoku International's strategies are based on a bottom-up, underlying research-driven and focused investment methodology that has been developed through time. To assist our customers achieve their financial goals, we seek to deliver creative, thorough, and functional long-term management. Our goal is to build meaningful, authentic long-term client connections while also acting as responsible citizens towards our clients, community, and beyond.
