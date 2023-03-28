Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,254 in the last 365 days.

Jackpot Family of Scratch-Offs Coming Next Week

New promotions just around the corner

JACKSON, MISS. – A new family of scratch-off games – the Jackpot family – debuts Tuesday, April 4, at Mississippi Lottery retailers.

$2—$20,000 Jackpot: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.73. Win up to $20,000.

$5—$100,000 Jackpot: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.64. Win up to $100,000.

$10—$200,000 Jackpot: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.22. Win up to $200,000.

The Jackpot family has a fun twist. In each of the games, players can even potentially win all of the prizes on a ticket by revealing a JACKPOT symbol.

More Promotions Coming

After an enthusiastic response from the Green for Spring cash promotion, the Mississippi Lottery will soon unveil a national NASCAR-Powerball Playoff promotion and Summer of Fun 2023. More details will be provided in the next few weeks.

Winner cities from the final Green for Spring drawing March 27:

1st prize of $15,000: Tupelo
2nd prize of $10,00: Meridian
3rd prize of $7,500: Tylertown
4th prize of $5,000: Kosciusko
5th prize of $4,000: D’Iberville

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s jackpot for the Mega Millions® drawing is up to an estimated $322 million with an estimated cash value of $174.3 million; the jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $223,000. The jackpot for the Wednesday, March 29, Powerball® drawing is up to an estimated $132 million with an estimated cash value of $71.4 million.

###

You just read:

Jackpot Family of Scratch-Offs Coming Next Week

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more