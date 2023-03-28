Jackpot Family of Scratch-Offs Coming Next Week

New promotions just around the corner

JACKSON, MISS. – A new family of scratch-off games – the Jackpot family – debuts Tuesday, April 4, at Mississippi Lottery retailers.

$2—$20,000 Jackpot: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.73. Win up to $20,000.

$5—$100,000 Jackpot: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.64. Win up to $100,000.

$10—$200,000 Jackpot: Approximate overall odds are 1:4.22. Win up to $200,000.

The Jackpot family has a fun twist. In each of the games, players can even potentially win all of the prizes on a ticket by revealing a JACKPOT symbol.

More Promotions Coming

After an enthusiastic response from the Green for Spring cash promotion, the Mississippi Lottery will soon unveil a national NASCAR-Powerball Playoff promotion and Summer of Fun 2023. More details will be provided in the next few weeks.

Winner cities from the final Green for Spring drawing March 27:

1st prize of $15,000: Tupelo

2nd prize of $10,00: Meridian

3rd prize of $7,500: Tylertown

4th prize of $5,000: Kosciusko

5th prize of $4,000: D’Iberville

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s jackpot for the Mega Millions® drawing is up to an estimated $322 million with an estimated cash value of $174.3 million; the jackpot for Mississippi Match 5 is an estimated $223,000. The jackpot for the Wednesday, March 29, Powerball® drawing is up to an estimated $132 million with an estimated cash value of $71.4 million.

