FUBU Radio Launches New Live Streaming Network

Legendary brand celebrates 50 years of Hip-Hop with multimedia destination on You42
As we celebrate the first 50 years of hip hop, we’re not just looking back. We’ve got our eyes on the next 50 years.”
— FUBU Co-Founder Keith Perrin
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Just weeks after announcing a partnership with Atlanta-based tech company You42, FUBU Radio is launching a new hip-hop-focused Network on the You42 platform. Celebrating 50 years of hip-hop music and culture, the FUBU Radio Network offers the first live-streaming radio experience on You42, giving fans unlimited access to the best rap and R&B hits of all time. In addition to music, the Network also features videos and podcasts from FUBU Radio’s on-air hosts and creative partners.
“Hip Hop culture is the DNA of the FUBU brand,” said FUBU Radio co-founder Keith Perrin. “As we celebrate the first 50 years of hip hop, we’re not just looking back. We’ve got our eyes on the next 50 years. By partnering with innovative platforms like You42, we’re finding new ways to engage with our fans and spread our message of empowerment. That’s the future, and it’s at the core of the FUBU Radio Network experience.”
Prior to his work with FUBU Radio, Perrin co-founded and is co-owner of the highly influential FUBU apparel company. Beginning in Hollis Queens, NY in 1992, FUBU has grown into a globally recognized brand with over $6 billion in sales to date. Along with FUBU Radio co-founder Demetrius L. Brown, Sr., Perrin plans to expand FUBU’s presence with a slate of programming that speaks to the culture, present, past and future.
Highlights on the FUBU Radio Network include:
“The Takeover” — Hosted by actress, writer, and on-air personality Shawana “Shay” McCray, “The Takeover” features sit-down interviews and discussions with some of the culture’s most interesting and influential personalities.
“The Power Connect” — Catch a vibe and find out what’s hot in hip-hop with “The Power Connect.” On the mix is Bronx native Ejay the DJ, delivering the latest tracks from top artists and hip-hop's rising stars.
“Mid-Day Shakedown” — Need a fresh perspective on the day’s news? Join entrepreneur and host Chrys Childs as she offers hot takes and deep dives into the events and stories that everyone is talking about.
“Inside the Room” — Inspired by Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy of telling the truth and bearing witness to love and justice, community activist and former Connecticut state representative Brandon L. McGee, Jr. covers issues affecting the black community and beyond.
“FUBU Radio still offers a great mix of new and iconic hip-hop, but the shows on the FUBU Radio Network take our mission to the next level,” added Brown. “Expect to be entertained, informed, and inspired every time you tune in.”
“The live-streaming radio experience is something that we’re thrilled to offer on our platform,” said You42 president Ashley Johnson. “We’re giving creators the ability to host all of their content in one place, and with their full-spectrum multimedia approach, FUBU Radio is the perfect fit.”
To stream live hip-hop radio and discover amazing podcasts and videos, head to the FUBU Radio Network, only on You42.
About You42
You42 is a digital entertainment company based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded in 2007, the company has created videos, animation, music, games, podcasts, and movies, establishing You42 as a globally recognized content creator. By granting full control to creators, You42 is rebooting the entertainment industry, reimagining an ecosystem that optimizes discovery, eases distribution fatigue, and generates new revenue streams. Please contact press@you42.com or visit you42inc.com for more information.
