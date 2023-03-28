Tuesday, March 28

House proposes $69.5 billion ‘Resilient Washington’ budget, slightly more than Senate’s plan

House budget writers proposed a $69.5 billion operating budget for the two-year, 2023-25 biennium on Monday. “We still hear from our constituents and communities across the state about significant unmet needs in K-12 education, in behavioral health, in housing affordability and homelessness, in workforce development and beyond,” House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon, D-West Seattle, said at a news conference Monday. “Our proposed budget addresses these needs, and it does so even though we saw a reduction in our revenue forecast last week. Our strategies for addressing our greatest challenges are mutually reinforcing and funding one area at the expense of others won’t get the job done.” The proposed operating budget does not rely on any new tax increases, although there is still discussion in the Legislature about a real estate excise tax proposal to increase affordable housing services, Fitzgibbon said. He noted that proposal will remain in consideration until the end of the session. Continue reading at The Olympian. (Steve Bloom)

‘Record-breaking’ $8.3 billion construction budget proposed by House leaders

A record-breaking $8.3 billion capital budget proposal was released Monday afternoon by House budget writers. That amount includes $4.62 billion in new state bonds as well as $3.16 billion in federal, local, and dedicated state funding. Lawmakers are also proposing leaving aside $160 million in reserves for the 2024 supplemental budget. This budget is the first that contains revenue from the 2021 Climate Commitment Act, and lawmakers are proposing $525 million in spending from that account. The proposed House budget leaves open the possibility of Gov. Jay Inslee’s proposed $4 billion housing referendum to fund affordable housing in Washington over the next several years. “Our members want to see a greater level of effort on affordable housing and providing access to affordable housing across the state,” Fitzgibbon said. Fitzgibbon noted that the bond proposal will remain under consideration, and said that it will likely be discussed until the end of the session. Continue reading at Bellingham Herald. (Ted S. Warren)

Opinion: WA’s Fair Repair Act for electronics is about choice, cost and waste

How you repair your electronics, where you are allowed to get them serviced or repaired, whether you can afford to wait for the repair or just give up and get a new device, and how far away the nearest licensed repair shop is — all of that is due to something that’s hardly mentioned: Choice. In the short term, it’s irresponsible not to have that choice — to throw old devices into landfills, allow them to leak toxic heavy materials and poison the earth, and to allow rural school kids to fall behind by not having the electronic devices they need to thrive. While it may seem a cheap fix to buy a new device, it’s not cheap for many whose devices break or break down through no fault of their own. Right here in Washington, House Bill 1392, otherwise known as the Fair Repair Act, passed off the House floor and is now with the Senate for further consideration. Manufacturers’ lobbyists are working hard to defeat or weaken the bill in the other chamber. This bill benefits everybody — so we need you to reach out to your legislators (click here to find yours) and let them know that you want the right to repair your own devices. Please act quickly — this year’s Legislative session ends on April 23. There is no time to wait. Continue reading at Seattle Times. (Getty Images)

Bellingham Herald

‘Record-breaking’ $8.3 billion construction budget proposed by House leaders (Tharinger)



Capital Press

Senate Democrats propose more Snake River dam studies

Columbian

Oregon drafts plans to allocate $1B for Interstate 5 Bridge replacement

Everett Herald

A ballpark, a trestle and a recovery center score in House budgets (Fitzgibbon)

A buffet of budgets, a bunch of whales and a request for your miles (Cortes)

‘Staggering’: Everett Boy Scouts face more sexual abuse lawsuits

Comment: How a farmer’s tractor relates to fixing your iPhone

Comment: SNAP food aid needs reforms; work mandate isn’t one

Editorial: USPS needs to deliver on mail’s timely arrival

High Country News

The EPA just proposed new rules on toxic ‘forever chemicals’

Olympian

Lack of school, council officials at Black forum a disappointment, Lacey commissioner says

Ex-warehouse supervisor at Western State Hospital claims his firing was based on race

House proposes $69.5 billion ‘Resilient Washington’ budget, slightly more than Senate’s plan (Fitzgibbon, Ormsby)

Puget Sound Business Journal

The assumption about mental health that may be hurting your workforce

Seattle-area banking leaders worry about bank runs in the digital age

Microsoft cuts more Seattle-area jobs as total tops 2,700

Seattle Times

Rising rents push Seattle residents farther into suburbs

Seattle, DOJ expected to ask judge to end most federal oversight of SPD

Protesting WA’s capital gains tax, Fisher Investments says HQ moving to Texas

Opinion: WA’s Fair Repair Act for electronics is about choice, cost and waste (Gregerson)

Editorial: Protect Swinomish tribe, environment from railroad company (Santos)

Opinion: Invest in education, research, tech to build ‘Quantum Valley’ in WA

Spokesman Review

Spokane City Council overrides mayoral veto on some landlord-tenant reforms

Washington House Democrats release $69 billion budget proposal that factors in Inslee’s housing referendum (Ormsby, Fitzgibbon)

Tri-City Herald

Pasco elementary school recognized among top 10 most inclusive playgrounds in the country

Walla Walla Union Bulletin

Walla Walla wants input on 2022 housing and development program, plans for funds

Residency program aims to ease shortage of special education teachers in Walla Walla

Mobile pediatric audiology clinic coming to Walla Walla Valley

Port of Walla Walla awarded $2M loan for faster traumatic injury response

Wenatchee World

Douglas County responds to state auditor’s 2021 report

KING 5 TV (NBC)

No new taxes under Washington state House budget proposal

Problematic encampment below the Ship Canal Bridge cleared

Crisis care centers: How King County’s Executive plans to retain, recruit enough staff

Bainbridge Island boy experiencing anxiety episode at school was locked in back of police car

KOMO 4 TV (ABC)

Washington House budget leaders want to increase spending on encampment cleanup (Ormsby)

KNKX Public Radio

Those mailers telling you to call your elected leaders? They may soon tell you who paid for them (Pollet)

KUOW Public Radio

What’s in the WA state Senate Democrats’ budget proposal?

Education advocates hope capital gains ruling helps WA schools

NW Public Radio

Nonprofit asks EPA to investigate the Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency

Cascadia Daily News

Proposed Whatcom gravel mine raises environmental, safety concerns

Opinion: Fatal accident illustrates stakes in police-pursuit law reform (Sefzik)

Crosscut

Spokane’s Camp Hope is closing soon. Where will its residents go?

WA’s $70B budget proposal boost state worker raises, special ed (Ormsby, Macri, Rolfes, Fitzgibbon)

MyNorthwest

King County Sheriff renews Basic Law Enforcement training certification

Sinkhole causing delays at Fauntleroy ferry terminal