NBCI Leads 600 Ministers to Brief Capitol Hill on Health Concerns and Challenges of African American Congregations

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy/NBCI President Rev. Anthony Evans
National Black Church Initiative releases 305-page Briefing Booklet to the 118th Congress as a Health Primer.
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches that constitute 27.7 million churchgoers, is heading to Capitol Hill to fulfill a civic responsibility to inform and educate this congressional body about the health challenges of 41 million African Americans. These are members of our congregations and they face some of the greatest health challenges ever noted in our nation’s history, especially since COVID, where over 1 million American sacred lives have been claimed.
Reverend Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, states “the Church is excited about educating Congress about the health concerns, needs and challenges of its members. We seek to document and advocate for persisting health issues affecting the African American faith-based community by working with both democratic and republican members of congress. Yes, we believe in the importance of working with both side of the isles in order to foster to provide support to our members and thereby help to heal the partisan divide.”
As you know, African Americans and seniors are the predominant the victims of COVID, and despite President Biden's upcoming declaration in May 2023 about the ending of the COVID pandemic, COVID has illuminated and brought to the forefront the health challenges of African Americans that this nation cannot continue to ignore.
NBCI has compiled a comprehensive educational briefing booklet for members of Congress. NBCI's far-reaching efforts have nothing to do with lobbying and all to do with educating our members of Congress. NBCI believes in the importance of standing up for its members.
As clergy, we are faced with the health challenges and concerns of our members on a daily basis. This is why we are morally compelled to visit congressional offices with the pledge of working with you them to generate creative and innovation solutions for issues involving, but not limited to, immunization, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, AIDS, Opioids – pain, mental health, blood diseases, gun violence and etc.… and the list goes on.
To that end, NBCI remains eager to work with congressional members and their respective staff on possible solution-driven ideas to generate both short-term and long-term results. We believe this approach will offer a great educational lesson on how to promote health and wellness for all and our broader democratic society.
ABOUT NBCI
The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. The mission of NBCI is to provide critical wellness information to all of its members, congregants, churches and the public. NBCI utilizing faith and sound health science and partners with major organizations and officials reduce racial disparities in the variety of areas cited above. NBCI's programs are governed by credible statistical analysis, science-based strategies and techniques, and methods that work and offers faith-based, out-of-the-box and cutting-edge solutions to stubborn economic and social issues.
