ATTO Technology Shows Next Generation of Storage and Network Connectivity at NAB 2023

ATTO Technology, Inc.

ATTO to also unveil brand-new products during the show, rounding out a complete product ecosystem optimized for media workflows.

The next generation of connectivity is here, today, and it brings the performance needed by studios to tackle Hollywood’s most demanding projects.”
— Tim Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology
AMHERST, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader in network and storage connectivity this year celebrating its 35th anniversary, will show its next generation of storage and network connectivity products and solutions at NAB Show 2023. In addition, brand-new products will be unveiled during the show’s run.

An exhibit of the ATTO Technology product ecosystem, fully optimized for media production workflows, will be at booth N2369 in the Las Vegas Convention Center from April 15-19, 2023. The new products at the show include ATTO Celerity™ 64Gb Gen 7 PCIe 4.0 Host Bus Adapters (HBAs) and ATTO ExpressNVM™ Smart NVMe Switch Host Adapters.

Introduced in late January, ATTO Celerity 64Gb HBAs are available in low-profile single- and dual-port versions. Celerity 64Gb enables studios with Fibre Channel infrastructures to address the ever-growing need for high-performing, scalable and secure storage, supporting broadening system demands for workflows such as real-time HFR 3D and 8K video editing.

On the IABM BaM Awards® shortlist for NAB 2023, ATTO ExpressNVM switch adapters now come in two models supporting 8 or 16 drives. ExpressNVM allows studios to quickly and easily adopt and scale NVMe storage while adding extensive management capabilities and delivering NVMe drive performance to media workflows. ExpressNVM will be showcased by Xinnor as part of their xiRAID solution.

“We’re unveiling a third new product at NAB 2023 and a lot of studio technology managers are going to love it,“ said Tim Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “The next generation of connectivity is here, today, and it brings the performance needed by studios to tackle Hollywood’s most demanding projects.”

The ATTO Technology connectivity ecosystem includes ATTO XstreamCORE™ ET 8200 intelligent bridges as the centerpiece of flexible, cost-effective backup and archive solutions designed specifically for media. Fast and reliable backup and archive solutions are essential as file sizes grow and studios re-evaluate their reliance on cloud-based services.

An additional show highlight will be ATTO Ethernet Suite, a powerful application that installs the appropriate drivers and utilities for ATTO Ethernet adapters. Ethernet Suite simplifies and automates the complex and lengthy process of setting up an RDMA storage environment.

Additionally, it loads ATTO 360™ Tuning, Monitoring and Analytics Software. ATTO 360 features one-click tuning profiles made specifically for media workflows, ensuring maximum storage connectivity performance.

ATTO storage and network connectivity solutions are designed to improve the user experience throughout the entire media production cycle. Ingest, editing, management, distribution and archiving all benefit from proprietary ATTO Advanced Data Streaming™ controlled latency and data acceleration technology, exclusive intelligent management applications and robust, thoughtful hardware design.

Appointments with ATTO at NAB 2023 can be set up now using the contact form on www.atto.com/tradeshow/nab_2023

