NEXCOM Bridges Digital Divide with Its mmWave-enabled 5G uCPE

with mmWave technology, the solution is able to cover more connected users and IoT devices, making it particularly appealing for private 5G network
FREMONT, CA, USA, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, proudly introduced its desktop professional 5G uCPE - DFA 1163M. The DFA 1163M is powered by Intel Atom® C3758R processor and features a high-speed I/O configuration, including server-grade SFP+ LAN port, embedded Intel® QuickAssist Technology and 5G mmWave connectivity. The DFA 1163M offered with the FWA application software iGWS (Intelligent Generative Wireless System) is a ready-to-deploy solution gaining traction at MWC 2023 this year. By enabling mmWave technology, the solution is able to cover more connected users and IoT devices without throughput performance loss, making it particularly appealing for private 5G network.
Being part of the DFA 1163 Series, DFA 1163M has received especially high attention while showcased at MWC 2023, Barcelona, and has undergone PoC phases with a couple of telecom operators. With the technological progress of wireless broadband connectivity, unconnected households no longer need to spend enormous amounts of money and time laying cables. The DFA 1163M proves this by helping CommSPs save a lot of effort by providing fiber-like broadband services with up to Gbps wireless broadband experience when deployed as an mmWave-based mobile hotspot network (MHN). Mobile hotspots work anywhere: the hotspot device receives a cellular data signal, allowing various IoT devices to connect to cellular data. With mmWave enabled, the speeds and throughput of the hotspot device are stepping into a whole new level.
“We are proud that customers trust us and chose our platform,” says Peter Yang, President of NEXCOM. “We see a big potential for deploying the DFA 1163M not only in urban areas but especially remote locations, and its positive impact on the lives of people who previously had no Internet access. Today they can enjoy all the advantages of 5G connectivity, especially in such crucial areas as education & manufacturing.”
Main Features
Intel Atom® C3558R/C3758R SoC processor, BGA type
2 x DDR4 ECC RDIMM/UDIMM slots, up to 64GB
1 x 10GbE SFP+ port
12 x RJ45 ports (with optional PoE+ support)
Supports Wi-Fi 6
Supports 4G LTE and 5G FR1 SA/NSA modes
Supports 5G FR2 NSA mode (DFA 1163M only)
About NEXCOM
Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS’s network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security Appliance, Load Balancer, uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.
