Andrea Reuter Leads Production of Near-Future Action-Thriller "A Thousand Cuts" with Executive Producer Ralph Winter

Andrea Reuter, Producer/Executive Producer and Founder of A+C Reuter New Cinema Group
Ralph Winter joins Andrea Reuter and A+C Reuter New Cinema Group to executive produce, "A Thousand Cuts."
Andrea Reuter, teams with Ralph Winter to produce writer/director Randall Fontana's near-future action-thriller, "A Thousand Cuts."
Ralph Winter is a true visionary in the film industry, and I am delighted to partner with him on "A Thousand Cuts.'"”
— Andrea Reuter, Producer/Executive Producer
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA`, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Andrea Reuter, an accomplished executive producer and founder of A+C Reuter New Cinema Group, is set to make waves with her upcoming film "A Thousand Cuts." The near-future action thriller follows an American soldier and former POW who comes back from war with North Korea to a changed, corporatized America and joins the local resistance to fight back against a burgeoning corporate state. With principal photography set to begin in Winter 2023/2024 in New Mexico, Albuquerque, and Germany, Cologne, "A Thousand Cuts" promises to be a thought-provoking and thrilling cinematic experience.
Reuter, who has over 20 years of experience in the film industry, has built a reputation for her ability to bring together top-tier talent and resources to produce high-quality films across various genres. She has worked with networks such as RTL, ZDF, and ARD, and critically acclaimed projects like the Hungarian Academy Award entry "Bibliotheque Pascal."
Joining Reuter as her executive producing partner for "A Thousand Cuts" is Ralph Winter, a veteran Hollywood producer with a career spanning over four decades. Winter has produced successful feature film franchises including the first four features in the X-Men series (Hugh Jackman, Sir Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Ian McKellen, and Ryan Reynolds), Fantastic Four (Chris Evans, Kerry Washington, and Jessica Alba), and Star Trek IV-VI (starring William Shatner and Leonard Nimoy), as well as critically acclaimed films like The Promise (Christian Bale), The Giver (featuring Jeff Bridges and Meryl Streep), and Adrift (Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin).
"Ralph Winter is a true visionary in the film industry, and I am delighted to partner with him on "A Thousand Cuts.'" Reuter states, "While his profound knowledge and experience as a producer are evident, it is his passion for storytelling that truly stands out in the projects he has been involved with. I am very excited to see what we can accomplish together."
With Reuter and Winter at the helm, award-winning writer/director Randall Fontana's "A Thousand Cuts" is poised to be a standout film in the near-future sci-fi genre. Ulrich Michel negotiated on behalf of A+C Reuter New Cinema Group.
A+C Reuter New Cinema Group is a collection of media and entertainment companies fully owned and managed by Andrea Reuter. The group is dedicated to producing compelling, character-driven narratives that entertain and inspire audiences worldwide. A+C Reuter New Cinema Group continually pushes the boundaries of cinematic excellence, bringing together the best talent in the industry.
For more information about "A Thousand Cuts" and A+C Reuter New Cinema Group, please visit https://acreuter-newcinema.com or contact Michelle Czernin von Chudenitz at Michelle@epecmedia.com.
Michelle Czernin von Chudenitz
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 4243354734 email us here
You just read:
Andrea Reuter Leads Production of Near-Future Action-Thriller "A Thousand Cuts" with Executive Producer Ralph Winter
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Michelle Czernin von Chudenitz
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
+1 4243354734
email us here