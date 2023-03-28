Dr. Allen Foulad attends the 15th Anniversary Fundraiser Gala for RESTORE, a charity for Reconstructive Surgeries

Dr. Allen Foulrad with his wife Delilia Foulad attend RESTORE GALA
Dr. Allen Foulad attends the 15th Anniversary Fundraiser Gala for RESTORE
Celebrating 15 years of donating Reconstructive Surgeries Around the Globe
BEVERLY HILLS, CA, US, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- RESTORE presented its 15th ANNIVERSARY FUNDRAISER DINNER GALA in support of those in need of reconstructive surgery who are unable to afford it and in communities without plastic surgeons. The event was on March 25, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills and brought out Dr. Allen Foulad and his wife to attend this moving event to raise awareness and money for RESTORE Worldwide. Funds raised at this event will help the RESTORE foundation to continue its great works by providing free reconstructive surgery locally and around the globe.
Dr. Allen Foulad said the event, “I found the RESTORE fundraiser gala to be not just a celebration of the incredible work performed, but also a reminder of the transformative power of reconstructive surgery. The life-changing care RESTORE provides is truly making a difference in the world. This event was a testament to the generosity and compassion of every person who supported this vital cause, and a reminder that we all have the capacity to bring positive changes to communities in need."
The RESTORE event was hosted by award-winning Beverly Hills Plastic Surgeon, Humanitarian, Philanthropist, and Global Health Strategist, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, Donations can be made by visiting RESTORE’s website, www.RESTOREWorldwide.org.
Guests were entertained by the charming, actor comedian, Chris Spencer and beautiful actress, supermodel, and entrepreneur Eva Marcille RESTORE volunteers and patrons who have made a significant contribution over the years will be honored on this special evening. RESTORE ‘Patients of Courage’ will be presented.
The musical performances include Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter, Meaku, Ukrainian native opera singer, Valerie Levinsky, Ghanaian Award-winning Highlife Artist, Bisa Kdei, Trace Austin and a SURPRISE PERFORMER.
About RESTORE Worldwide, Inc.: The Foundation for Reconstructive Surgery
RESTORE is an acronym that stands for Restoring Emotional Stability Through Outstanding
Reconstructive Efforts. It is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit medical service organization in the United States of America that provides free reconstructive surgeries and related medical services to children and adults with disfiguring deformities from birth, accidents, and diseases involving not only the head and neck region, but also the trunk, breasts, extremities, and genitalia.
It was founded in 2008 by Ghanaian American Harvard-trained plastic surgeon, humanitarian, and global health strategist, Dr. Michael K. Obeng. He is the Director of MiKO Plastic Surgery and MiKO Surgery Center in Beverly Hills, California.
As part of its mission, RESTORE also educates and trains local medical professionals on the
latest techniques and safety measures in plastic and reconstructive surgery, effecting change
long after the RESTORE team leaves these communities.
In October 2022, the team performed an unprecedented 173 operations (surgeries) at the Ho Teaching Hospital in Ghana in five working days.
To date, RESTORE has been to over 9 different countries on 3 continents and has performed over 1,600 FREE reconstructive surgeries. A monetary value more than 80 million USD.
This year RESTORE is slated to visit Cameroon in May, Gabon in June, Ghana in October, and Senegal in December and plans to perform over 400 surgeries.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Keri Ann Kimball
Kimball Entertainment
+1 310-721-4912
email us here