Dozens of IdeaPros’ entrepreneurs are launching innovative brands across the country
IdeaPros' partners are starting to change their worlds, and some may even change the world.
As with any business, getting into the market is the first step. But I have every confidence that these CEOs have what it takes to build each of these brands into powerhouse businesses.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , USA , March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- San Diego-based IdeaPros is proud to announce the launches of several of their partner-startups across a wide range of sectors.
— Fred Cary, IdeaPros
While the IdeaPros team gives entrepreneurs the start they need to go from concept to launch, it's only the resilience and determination of their Founder/CEOs that will make the difference between success and failure when it's “go time.”
And these are some of the best.
Raphael Boldrick launched Pocket Rocket, a healthy energy drink alternative to provide a clean energy boost for those with busy schedules.
“Working with IdeaPros in San Diego was the best decision I ever made,” says Boldrick. “Fred Cary and his team have done so much for my brand. When I went to IdeaPros, my new and innovative energy drink was purely a concept. IdeaPros has an incredible team of professionals who care about entrepreneurs, their ideas, and their goals. I could have not done it without IdeaPros.”
Bingo founders and owners, Kirsten Harness and Steven Rigg, launched a tugless and painless dog collar to train dogs for pet owners. Like many entrepreneurs, they started with little more than a drawing on a piece of paper and now they are living their passion for helping pet owners and pets alike.
“At the start, all we had was an idea, and taking that through to actually having a product and a business isn’t something we had gone through before. IdeaPros has been there every step of the way,” said Rigg.
Aziza Nicholson’s experience in the beauty industry led her to identify the need for natural beauty solutions. Raw Beauty Co. launched with IdeaPros to provide chemical-free options for smooth, younger-looking skin without harsh chemicals.
“IdeaPros has helped me in so many different ways. Being an entrepreneur means you're essentially working alone and in the early stages it’s manageable. But once the demand starts to increase, you realize you need help. I met with Fred Cary of IdeaPros and they brought so much to the table in terms of development, market research, branding, and scaling,” said Nicholson.
Avid golfer Gary Krauter launched The Kaddi with IdeaPros to minimize wear-and-tear on your golf clothing and wasted time on the course. The Kaddi is a convenient option to provide golfers with everything they need at their fingertips so they can focus on their next shot.
“Partnering with IdeaPros was like a ‘hole in one.’ IdeaPros added a lot of value as we were getting started, particularly in the market analysis stage. We saw what else was out there in terms of competition and which ways to pivot and refine the initial idea,” said Krauter.
IdeaPros has facilitated health, fitness, and sports launches such as ExponentEdge, Zwizzy, Renegade, Starter, Exhale, Fallout, and OXN.
Lander, Grunt, Locket, Chamber, and WeView, are just a few of the apps IdeaPros has launched, and more are launching soon.
Among the wide range of other launches IdeaPros has enabled include Hive, Squeeze, Hopped Up, Nailed It, Mantis, Crashpad, Fritz Toffee, Roadpass, Onya, Threads, Tackle Puberty Kit, Snap Dog, Exxales, Ferenza, Swiftsilver, HoneyHush, Oak and Willow, AcquaZoo, and Petals.
“As with any business, getting into the market is the first step”, said IdeaPros CEO, Fred Cary. “But I have every confidence that these CEOs have what it takes to build each of these brands into powerhouse businesses.”
Just click here to link to every company mentioned in this story.
Paul Fitzgerald
Salt & Pepper Media Inc.
+1 289-795-6176
email us here