March 28: Upper Salmon River Weekly Steelhead Fishing Report

Although angler effort in the areas upstream of North Fork also increased, effort remained relatively low for late March. Few interviews were obtained from anglers downstream of the Middle Fork in location code 14, but anglers interviewed within this area averaged 7 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed between the Middle Fork and North Fork in location code 15 averaged 9 hours per steelhead caught, and anglers interviewed downstream of the Lemhi River in location code 16 averaged 88 hours per steelhead caught. Anglers interviewed downstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location code 17 averaged 33 hours per steelhead caught, and no anglers interviewed upstream of the Pahsimeroi River in location codes 18 or 19 reported catching a steelhead.

River conditions over the weekend were good in all areas with clear visibility, and water temperatures ranged from the low 30’s near Stanley, to the upper 30’s below North Fork. Currently, the Salmon River is flowing at 963 cfs through the town of Salmon, which is 80 percent of average for today’s date.

As of Monday, March 27, the Pahsimeroi Fish Hatchery has trapped 30 adipose-clipped steelhead, and the Sawtooth Fish Hatchery has not trapped any steelhead.