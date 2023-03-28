NORMAN CURREY: INSPIRING STORIES OF INNOVATION

Norman Currey shares her expertise in aviation by publishing, Airplane Stories and Histories.
YORBA LINDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The aviation industry has come a long way—from the earliest days of flight to the development of modern air travel, the history of aviation is filled with inspiring stories of innovation and human ingenuity.
Norman Currey's Airplane Stories and Histories, is a detailed look at the history of aviation. The author delves into the early years of flight, examining the contributions of various iconic figures and correcting common misconceptions about the industry. Through thorough research and analysis, Currey aims to provide a clear and accurate understanding of the rich history of aviation, from its beginnings to the present day. The book is intended for readers who are interested in learning about the evolution of flight and the influential people who have shaped the aviation industry.
Through his engaging writing style, Currey shares his own love of aviation and encourages readers to learn more about the industry and its rich history. Whether you're a seasoned aviation enthusiast or new to the field, this book is sure to provide an engaging and informative read.
Norman Currey is an aviation expert with vast experience in the industry. He gained his first flight experience in 1941 and studied at the De Havilland Aeronautical Technical School for four years. He has worked in the aviation industry for most of his career and even consulted and lectured for the South Korean Agency for Defense Development after retiring. In addition to his professional experience, Currey has written numerous articles about airplanes and has published a book on landing gear design.
Discover the captivating history of aviation by purchasing a copy of Airplane Stories and Histories today! Available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other digital book stores worldwide!
