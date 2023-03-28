Black Influencers & Black Professionals Interested in Media Opportunities Are Joining “Black Guest List”

Black professionals seeking media opportunities are joining "Black Guest List" the revolutionary site that allows the media to find Black guests.
The aim at Black Guest List is to increase Black representation in the media and to make obtaining media opportunities even easier”
— Sharifah Hardie
LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One year ago in 2022 Senate Candidate Sharifah Hardie launched the online platform Black Guest List to provide media outlets immediate access to Black influencers, Black thought leaders, Black politicians, Black business professionals, Black authors, Black entertainers, and Black artists interested in locating media opportunities.
A year later “Black Guest List” has grown and evolved to include Black guests from all walks of life who are searching for more ways to get their message out in the form of television, radio, podcast and print media opportunities. The list includes everyone from doctors to radio show hosts, from bloggers to politicians. Sharifah Hardie even finds guests for her talk show, "Ask Sharifah Podcast" on Black Guest List.
Black Guest List was created to find more opportunities for African-Americans. As diversity became more of a necessity for the media, Ms. Hardie wanted to create a place where they could easily and effortlessly find people from diverse backgrounds to interview. Black Guest List makes finding these guests simple, by creating a comprehensive searchable database of potential guests.
"The aim at Black Guest List is to increase Black representation in the media and to make obtaining media opportunities even easier," says Black Guest List founder Sharifah Hardie. "I don't see many Black people on the websites I use to find guests for my podcasts. I want to change that. I want to make Black Guest List the go-to platform for Black people to find interviews on podcasts, television shows, print publications and radio shows and make it easier for anyone with a microphone to find a fascinating guest without dealing with intermediaries!"
Radio hosts, podcast producers, and television show bookers can use the well-designed interface of the website to find expert guests for interviews. With so many radio talk show hosts, podcast producers, online radio show producers, satellite radio producers, and television program bookers searching for new interview guests each week, it can be tough to book a suitable one in time. Black Guest List will now make their lives much easier.
Whether the media outlet needs a Black comedian, Black doctor, Black professor, Black athlete, or a Black educator — Black Guest List is the ultimate Black media source for anyone looking for guests for a tremendous enlightening interview.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.