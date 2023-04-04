Don Berg discusses disengagement, fauxachievement and shallow learning that can be easily fixed in our education system

Schooling for Holistic Equity Award Banner Schooling For Holistic Equity Book Cover 2023 IPA Announcements The GAB TALKS podcast 2023 Winner

Receiving international recognition by the 2023 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, Don Berg discusses education issues that can be easily fixed in our education system.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Gabby Olczak, President of the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD , spoke with multi award-winning author Don Berg about his incredible book "Schooling For Holistic Equity: How To Manage the Hidden Curriculum for K-12." The full interview can be found at https://thegabtalks.com/ as well as on iHeart Radio, Spotify , Apple Podcasts, etc.Don Berg speaks about the student and teacher "Engagement Gap", and proclaims it a more solvable and impactful issue for education.Berg states that there is no question that the American education system is in crisis. There is a significant risk that the mainstream school system will cheat children out of some - if not all - of the education they deserve because a pervasive, hidden curriculum utterly fails to support the well-being of students and educators. Students are expected to act like data-processing machines, but real human beings do not act like machines. In his groundbreaking book "Schooling for Holistic Equity," Berg explores the reasons for current high levels of student and teacher disengagement, the disconnect between educational goals and results, and the “fauxachievement” and shallow learning that prove woefully inadequate in preparing students for higher education or the workforce.A psychological researcher with more than twenty years of experience in education, Berg lays out the foundation for a scientific understanding of deeper learning grounded in Self-Determination Theory and the primary human needs of autonomy, competence, and relatedness. He shows how the central problem in our schools has less to do with academic instruction and more to do with the psychology of learning. His model for educational design, called Catalytic Pedagogy, is a comprehensive plan to bring about large-scale, systems-level change.Psychological research shows us how to engage and motivate people, and recognizing human needs provides us with the exact guidance necessary to proceed as effective learners and teachers. Schools should be - and can be - joyful places where passionate teachers teach enthusiastic students. It's time for a transformation in education, and Berg's trailblazing model shows us the way.The 2023 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD recognized "Schooling For Holistic Equity: How To Manage the Hidden Curriculum for K-12" by Don Berg as the Winner in the category of Psychology, and as a Distinguished Favorite in the category of Education.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected IPA Award Winners and Distinguished Favorites are based on overall excellence.In 2023, the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD had entries worldwide. Authors and publishers from countries such as Australia, Canada, Germany, India, Japan, Norway, Scotland, and South Africa, participated. Books submitted included writers based in cities such as Atlanta to Los Angeles; Halifax to London; from Cape Town to Mumbai; from Albuquerque to New York City as well as others.“We are proud to announce the winners and distinguished favorites in our annual 2023 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD. This year included an array of quality and diverse independent books,” Olczak said. “Independent publishing is pushing on every corner of the earth with great content. We are thrilled to be highlighting key titles representing global independent publishing.” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.For more information please visit independentpressaward.com; and to see this year's list of IPA Winners and Distinguished Favorites, please visit the website pages: 2023 WINNERS: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2023winners and 2023 DISTINGUISHED FAVORITES: https://www.independentpressaward.com/2023df To find out more about Don Berg, visit his website at https://www.holisticequity.org/ ###

