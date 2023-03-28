SPARTAN Inc partners with Fountain Health to create the unbreakable employee

Spartan, Inc. selects Fountain Health Insurance to provide traditional and preventative health care to ensure their employees remain "unbreakable"

NAPLES, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Spartan, Inc., the world's leading endurance sports and extreme wellness brand, has selected Fountain Health, whose primary focus is on proactive care to save lives by preventing illness or catching it early, as their official health insurance provider.

"We are humbled to partner with Spartan and applaud Joe De Sena and his team for being true leaders. Spartan has committed to its employees and empowered them to take control of their health, sticking true to its mission to create unbreakable people. Many diseases in America are preventable, and now Fountain Health can help the Spartan team and their families prevent or catch many of these diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, and diabetes at their earliest stages. We know that with early detection, we can more effectively treat or even eliminate diseases entirely. This is how we do our part to support Spartan in making an unbreakable team." says Robert J. Rossiter, chief executive officer at Fountain Health.

Through this partnership, Spartan, Tough Mudder, Trail & DEKA employees and their families will have access to traditional health care, plus full coverage of the latest in preventative diagnostics. These include Galleri®, GRAIL's multi-cancer early detection (MCED) blood test, heart scan and brain scan powered by artificial intelligence (AI), executive blood panel, continuous glucose monitor, bone and muscle density scan, monthly vitamins, and four wellness visits annually. Fountain Health differs from traditional insurance because it provides additional benefits focusing on keeping member healthy.

"Many people I know and love — including my mom, my aunt, and too many friends — died from diseases that could have been successfully treated if they were caught earlier. So when Fountain Health Insurance offered a world-class preventative care program that also provided all the same benefits as our current carrier plan to Spartan and its staff, we joined without hesitation," said Spartan founder and CEO Joe De Sena.

About Spartan

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies, and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large-scale global events with vibrant digital content and a community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world’s leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

About Fountain Health Insurance

Fountain Health believes that employees are a company’s most important asset. Investing in employee health encourages employees to invest back in the company. Fountain Health provides the highest standard of coverage in large group health insurance. However, the primary focus at Fountain Health is on proactive care and keeping people healthy: not only does preventative health save lives by preventing illness or catching it early, while it is still highly treatable – it saves money. Early detection costs a fraction of finding and treating illnesses like cancer, heart disease, and diabetes in their more advanced stages. Fountain Health is transforming lives by transforming insurance. Fountain Health is headquartered in Naples, Fla., and provides coverage throughout the United States. A new global headquarters has been announced and will soon be opened in Lake Nona, Fla.

Learn more at www.fountainhealth.com.