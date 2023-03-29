Blueprint and Acuvate Partner to Migrate Companies’ RPA Estates to Microsoft Power Automate and Lower Automation Costs

Blueprint and Acuvate Partner to Migrate Companies’ RPA Estates to Microsoft Power Automate.
Organizations can now accelerate and simplify their RPA migrations to reduce costs and promote scale with Microsoft
TORONTO, ON, CANADA, March 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blueprint Software Systems and Acuvate today announced their strategic partnership to help organizations migrate their automation estates from expensive and complex legacy RPA platforms onto Microsoft Power Automate quickly, cost-effectively, and securely.
Blueprint and Acuvate’s partnership will enable organizations to leverage the significant reduction in licensing, infrastructure, and development costs that Microsoft Power Automate delivers, in addition to unlocking scale so RPA programs can apply automation across the breadth of their companies for higher returns.
“We’re thrilled to partner with such an innovative global service provider that has a proven track record in helping organizations digitally transform their businesses,” explains Blueprint CEO and President, Dan Shimmerman. “Acuvate’s extensive insight and experience in the Microsoft ecosystem is a powerful asset and we’re ready to hit the ground running to get organizations over to Microsoft Power Automate to reduce their RPA total cost of ownership and exponentially improve their entire automation practice.”
Blueprint is a preferred RPA Migration Technology partner for Microsoft’s global RPA migration program. Blueprint’s RPA Migration solution ingests an organization’s automation estate from their legacy RPA platform and automatically converts those automated processes so they’re compatible with Microsoft Power Automate, with very minimal human intervention needed. Upon ingestion, Blueprint also provides powerful analytics and insights into an organization’s RPA estate such as the compatibility between their current RPA estate and Power Automate, the complexity and effort required to be fully operational in Microsoft Power Automate, and where processes can be optimized and simplified to reduce maintenance overhead in the future.
"Partnering with Blueprint enables us to provide our customers with a comprehensive solution that accelerates the migration process, allowing them to focus on their core business operations," said Abhishek Shanbhag, VP, AI & Automation, Acuvate. "We are excited to work with Blueprint to enable organizations to achieve their automation goals faster and more efficiently."
With three Microsoft Advanced Specializations and a 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year finalist, Acuvate is a premier global software service provider for any organization looking to leverage the Microsoft Power Platform and migrate their automation estate to Power Automate to reduce RPA’s total cost of ownership while enabling scale. With Blueprint and Acuvate’s recent partnership, organizations can now migrate to Microsoft Power Automate strategically and effortlessly to significantly increase the returns and quality of their automation practice.
About Blueprint
Blueprint Software Systems is a global software company that helps organizations assess and improve their process automation practice, increasing the value their automations deliver while reducing operating costs. Blueprint’s platform ingests entire automation portfolios and delivers invaluable insight and analytics into those estates, indicating where there are redundancies, overly complex automations, and re-platforming opportunities to migrate entire digital workforces to new generation intelligent automation platforms at a fraction of the cost and quicker than any other option available.
Acuvate is a global player in next-generation digital solutions & services that modernize, automate and transform enterprise applications. With over 16 years of experience, they have been enabling their clients globally to steer their digital transformation strategy using Cloud, Data & AI. Acuvate builds & develops smart & sustainable solutions to help their customers transform their conventional processes to match the next-generation technological trend. They specialize in New-age AI & automation solutions, Migration & Modernization, Data & Analytics, Digital Workplace Solutions. They have transformed several reputed enterprises globally, including many Fortune 500.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Matthew Pugh
Pugh & Tiller PR for Blueprint Software Systems
+1 443-527-1552
mpugh@pughandtillerpr.com